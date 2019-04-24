As we continue to wait excitedly for the star-studded Hustlers film, Jennifer Lopez is giving us tantalizing hints at how well she and her costars get along.

The selfie is incredible: Costarts Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, J. Lo, and Constance Wu look thrilled to be hanging out together. (No Cardi B, but that might be a cameo.)

We've already gotten some shots of the actors filming some very intense scenes, so this movie looks like it'll be quite a ride.

The anticipation is building for the Hustlers movie—with stars including Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, and Keke Palmer on board, a cool real-life inspiration, and the best costumes I've seen in ages, it's sure to be a good time. Now, J. Lo has upped the ante even further by giving us another selfie from set, and I am so, so envious of the sweet camaraderie between the costars.

We also just got a release date for the film, courtesy of J. Lo—September 13. Bring the popcorn, because I am already there, five months ahead of time, in anticipation.

All right, let's break this selfie down. Everyone looks amazing, per usual. I particularly dig the big, big earrings everyone's wearing. I remain extremely skeptical of Constance Wu's bangs, which are giving me major flashback vibes to Courteney Cox in Scream 3. Oh and I could never pull of J. Lo's top, but I am tempted to at least try a similar version on.

Here's a look at that incredible selfie:

Jennifer Lopez Instagram

In case everyone missed it, we also got some real pole-dancing from Lili last week, who said she was "nailing" it.

Lili Reinhart Instagram

I mean, she's not wrong—also, pole-dancing looks so hard, my abs are hurting in solidarity right now. (Picks up the nearest carb and munches on it.)

