This weekend, actress and humanitarian Katie Holmes shared several photos from her recent trip to the Moria Refugee Camp in Greece as part of her work a global ambassador for the nonprofit group Artolution.

Katie brought her 12-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, along for the humanitarian trip and the two worked with women and children at the camp, located on Greece's Lesbos island.

"I am so very grateful for this experience and I pray for refugees everywhere," the actress wrote in the caption of one Instagram post from the trip.

Katie Holmes isn't usually an #InstaMom, but the actress made and exception and shared some intimate family photos today of her and 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise volunteering with children during a visit to the Moria Refugee Camp in Greece.

Katie and Suri spent the trip working with not only children, but also women at the Syrian refugee camp. Located on Greece's Lesbos island, the Moria camp made headlines in 2018 for its terrible living conditions. Massive overcrowding (the camp's capacity is about 2,000, but at one point it was housing as many as 8,000 refugees) and reports of violence and sexual assault prompted the UN to Greece to move refugees from the camp to the country's mainland.

Photos from the camp offer a small glimpse of the living conditions there:

SOELVI IREN WESSEL-BERG Getty Images

picture alliance Getty Images

"We are particularly concerned about woefully inadequate sanitary facilities, fighting amongst frustrated communities, rising levels of sexual harassment and assaults and the increasing need for medical and psycho-social care," Charlie Yaxley, a spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a Geneva briefing last summer.

Now, Katie and Suri are bringing renewed attention to the camp. It looks as though Katie (and possibly Suri) may have participated in a documentary about the Moria camp, as she can be seen being filmed in one of the photos she posted from the trip.

"I love these women who became our friends as we collaborated on many different projects this week. I am so very grateful for this experience and I pray for refugees everywhere," Katie wrote in the caption for the image.

Katie's trip was part of her work as the global ambassador for Artolution, which describes itself as "a community-based public art organization that seeks to ignite positive social change through collaborative art making."

In a rare move, Katie even shared a photo of Suri working with the kids at the camp:

Here are the rest of Katie's photos from the trip, which highlight the women and children she and Suri worked with and the art they made together:

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE