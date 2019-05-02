In case you missed it, the Jonas Brothers just performed "Jealous," "Cake By the Ocean," and "Sucker" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards—and Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle were totally caught on camera singing along to the songs and cheering the brothers on.

There was even a kiss!

Nick Jonas kissing wife Priyanka Chopra during Jonas Brothers performance is couple goals ❤️🥰😘#JonasBrothers #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/pNsBH7BUrl — Siobhain (@summer0001) May 2, 2019

Jonas Brothers fans were immediately thrilled they started with a throwback, threw in a little DNCE love, then went right into their "Sucker" performance. And man, it was great. So nostalgic, and so great.

Fans couldn't agree more:

Maybe it’s the wine but watching that Jonas Brothers performance has left me in tears 😭 I love this band so so much. — Hayley Michelle (@HAY13Ymichelle) May 2, 2019

That was excellent. Like, really. Didn’t realize how much I missed those boys. Congrats and much love guys. @jonasbrothers. #BBMAs — Boybelieber:) (@NJWade_) May 2, 2019

Fangirling over the Jonas Brothers🙌🏻❤️ #bbmas — Luciana Sepulveda (@LucianaSep) May 2, 2019

Yes I’m 27 and I’m married with a child but I am not above admitting that I just teared up during that @jonasbrothers performance — Amanda Hejduk (@amandahejduk) May 2, 2019

It is JoBro Easter. I have died and risen a Jonas Brothers fan all in the span of 3 minutes. A JoBro miracle. #bbmas pic.twitter.com/3r0XTdjiTu — Sally Holmes (@sallyholmes) May 2, 2019

My 16 year old self is resurfacing jamming to the Jonas Brothers #Sucker 😍💕 — Caitlin S (@CaiteyD) May 2, 2019

i almost die with that performance. the fact they sang their solo songs showing their support for each other. im just 😩😩😩 @jonasbrothers — ailen saw endgame: spoilers! (@artsykiyoko) May 2, 2019

I am not gonna admit that I sat too near to the tv when I saw jonas brothers — Thalassophile (@mel_lusine) May 2, 2019

THE @jonasbrothers WERE SOO GOOD!!!!! And the solo songs, and the wives/fiancée and sucker! — ALINA (@alinaadzamija) May 2, 2019

Ok that @jonasbrothers performance almost sent me over the edgeeeee I haven’t seen them perform in 6 years and they still have the same mannerisms and things and ugh!! Sweet nostalgia doesn’t even describeeeee 😭😭😭 — kylizzle (@kylieNOjenner) May 2, 2019

might f around & go see the Jonas Brothers 👀 — yarendi (@yarendiii) May 2, 2019

can’t even pretend i don’t fuck with the jonas brothers ,,, icons — glo (@GloBranch) May 2, 2019

jonas brothers performance was marvelous — sssssss (@cordero_sydney) May 2, 2019

Marvelous, indeed. Watch the full performance below:

The @JonasBrothers are BACK and they just delivered an explosive #BBMAs performance 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4sKXHiDcMK — billboard (@billboard) May 2, 2019

