In case you missed it, the Jonas Brothers just performed "Jealous," "Cake By the Ocean," and "Sucker" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards—and Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle were totally caught on camera singing along to the songs and cheering the brothers on.
There was even a kiss!
Jonas Brothers fans were immediately thrilled they started with a throwback, threw in a little DNCE love, then went right into their "Sucker" performance. And man, it was great. So nostalgic, and so great.
Fans couldn't agree more:
Marvelous, indeed. Watch the full performance below:
