Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Couldn't Handle the Jonas Brothers' Billboard Awards Performance

"I'm a sucker for you." —Priyanka, probably.

image
By Rachel Epstein
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Kevin WinterGetty Images

In case you missed it, the Jonas Brothers just performed "Jealous," "Cake By the Ocean," and "Sucker" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards—and Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle were totally caught on camera singing along to the songs and cheering the brothers on.

There was even a kiss!

Jonas Brothers fans were immediately thrilled they started with a throwback, threw in a little DNCE love, then went right into their "Sucker" performance. And man, it was great. So nostalgic, and so great.

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Kevin WinterGetty Images
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Kevin WinterGetty Images

Fans couldn't agree more:

Marvelous, indeed. Watch the full performance below:

