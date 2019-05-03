image
Cutest Couple Ever Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Reportedly on Their Honeymoon

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Kevin MazurGetty Images
    • Joe also shared the first photos of his wife (!!) since the two got married—a behind-the-scenes look at her Billboard Awards outfit and makeup.

        After the "surprise" wedding that stunned the world (and was apparently their legal U.S. ceremony before they head to France for a big party), Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly taking a quiet, very luxurious honeymoon in West Hollywood. According to an exclusive by Page Six, Joe and Sophie checked in to the ultra-private San Vicente Bungalows, which "[boasts] lush private flowering gardens, century-old trees, outdoor terraces and a decor described as 'old world Beverly Hills meets London chic.'" Um, that sounds like a perfect metaphor for the UK-born Sophie and Joe, right??

        A source said that the pair can enjoy "complete privacy" away from prying photographers (sounds amazing). Reportedly, Nick Jonas and Sophie's BFF and fellow J-Sister (it's official now!) Priyanka Chopra apparently checked in too, so Joe and Sophie will have some company as they relax from pulling off the most effortlessly cool wedding of the century.

        Joe also shared the very first photos of his new wife since the pair got married—and what do you know, the photo location is West Hollywood, California, so the honeymoon story looks like it totally checks out. Captioning the photo "Hot DAMNNNNNN" (with the fire emoji, natch), Joe posted photos from (I think) the same night as the 2019 Billboard Awards, before their wedding—Sophie's got that cool printed jumpsuit on with the stunning dark pink makeup from that night. The behind-the-scenes photos show Sophie posing with an old-school telephone, turning away from then looking directly at the camera. She looks incredible.

        View this post on Instagram

        Hot Damnnnnnnn 🔥

        A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

        Lots of people commented underneath, including Diplo (who took all that wedding video for us to see, so thanks for that!), who simply said, "Lucky guy." Agreed, Diplo. Those two keep me young.

