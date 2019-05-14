Amal and George Clooney made a rare red carpet appearance together on Monday night, attending the Rome premiere of the actor’s new show, Catch-22.



While George suited up, Amal looked stunning in separates from Giambattista Valli, wearing an embellished skirt and shirt combo.



The pair looked more in love than ever while sharing the red carpet moment.

Some wholesome content to start your Tuesday morning with a warm, fuzzy feeling inside, because Amal Clooney joined husband George last night for a rare joint red carpet appearance, and the A-list couple looked more in love than ever as they arrived for the Rome premiere of the actor’s new show, Catch-22.

After the glamorous human rights lawyer has showcased the perfect Oscar de la Renta dress in Hollywood last week, Amal opted for a slightly different vibe for their latest outing. Rather than choosing another dress for the red carpet moment, the 41-year-old, award-winning barrister chose an unexpected two piece. Looking effortlessly elegant, Amal opted for Giambattista Valli’s spring/summer 18 collection, pairing an emerald green embellished top with a co-ordinated skirt.

The skirt, with its lilac waistband, embellished sequin stripes and touch of matching green, was a total dream—especially when styled with those metallic heels.

Getty Images

Getty Images

It’s rare that the sweet, notoriously private couple make such a glamorous and formal red carpet appearance together, so George’s press rounds for Catch-22 have been a real treat for fans. This is the latest gorgeous look that Amal has delivered for the occasion, following her gorgeous golden tassel gown at the OMEGA 50th Anniversary Moon Landing Event last week, and her incredible head-to-toe Prabal Gurung tartan for a romantic date night in the Italian city.

Getty Images

Getty Images

George and Amal first met at a fundraiser back in 2013 through a mutual friend, and it wasn’t long until news broke that the 58-year-old Hollywood star had popped the question. They tied the knot in Italy in September of 2014, and welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander, in June of 2017.

When I grow up, I want to be Amal Clooney.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE