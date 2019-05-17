Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday night to reveal her newest tattoo—a tiny tribute to 15-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster.



The reality star has had her baby’s unique name inked onto the back of her left arm.



Best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, better known as Stassy, has also added an identical Stormi tattoo to her own arm.

All of the Kardashian kids are living some seriously blessed lives in 2019, and Stormi Webster is certainly no exception to the luxe rule. Kylie Jenner’s adorable daughter may only be 15 months old, but she has already enjoyed paradise birthday vacations, cosy ski trips to the mountains, and a casual $22k designer shoe collection.

And sure, mom Kylie might be the youngest billionaire in the business, but Stormi has just proved exactly who’s in charge of things. Her name is now officially tattooed on 21-year-old Kylie’s arm, in a sweet new tribute dedicated to her baby daughter.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the new ink to her 135million followers, Kylie showed off her latest tatt in the collection—a tiny ‘Stormi’ inked in uppercase on the back of her left arm. Her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, also known as Stassie/Stassiebaby, also got an identical, matching inking on her right arm to prove that she’s in the little girl’s life for the long haul.

Although this one is evidently very special as a tribute to her first child, Kylie’s been into tiny tattoos for a while now. She already has a miniature red heart inked on her tricep, while ‘Mary Jo’ is written for her grandmother on her bicep, ‘sanity’ is spelt phonetically on her hip, and ‘LA’ is daintily added onto her ankle.

The reality star, who launched her first line of skincare products this week, also has a squiggly red ‘m’ on her pinky finger, but hat one is perhaps a little awkward now. It was originally a friendship tattoo with Jordyn Woods and, well… we all know what happened there.

With Kourtney and Kim still being completely tattoo-free, and Khloe yet to unveil any ink tributes for her daughter True, I guess this makes Stormi the official, all-powerful Kardashian heir of the future. That’s how it works, right?

