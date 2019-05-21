Meghan Markle’s close friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin has revealed how she reacted to that portrait tribute from Beyoncé and Jay Z during last year’s BRIT Awards.



When accepting their Award for Best International Group, the couple stood in front of a portrait of the Duchess of Sussex.



Martin featured in the CBS special, Meghan And Harry Plus One, which aired last week, after Buckingham Palace to released a statement to confirm the Duchess had zero involvement in the show.

The list of Best Meghan Markle Moments has been pretty extensive over the past twelve months. Of course, there was every single second of the royal wedding, plus the birth of her first son, and that’s before we even mention any of her inspiring work-related appearances. But, if you ask me, an underrated MMM™ came during February’s BRIT Awards, when the Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise cameo during Beyonce and Jay-Z’s acceptance speech. Ohhh yeah, remember that?

Appearing in regal portrait form to help recreate their “Apeshit” music video, Meghan popped up as a replacement for the Mona Lisa. The portrait itself was an ode to Meg's Kappa Kappa Gamma days, after the sorority published the illustration in tribute to Meghan on the cover of its magazine The Key, with KKG symbols incorporated throughout.

At the time, Bey and Jay explained their Meghan portrait on Instagram by saying: “In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

And, while Meghan has confirmed that she actively avoids all press coverage about herself and her family, one of her close friends made sure that she heard about this story. I mean, wouldn’t you wanna know that Beyonce had put you in a frame?

Giphy

In the CBS special Meghan and Harry Plus One, which aired last week, close friend and wedding day makeup artist to the Duchess, Daniel Martin revealed that he was the one to break the news to Meghan, and her emoji reply summed it up perfectly.

"I sent her a pic — I think it was a screen grab of the two of them in front of the portrait. I think all I wrote was, 'Girl,'" Daniel explained to Gayle King. "She wrote me back like the big eye emoji.”

The big eye emoji always says EVERYTHING you need to know.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE