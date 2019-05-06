We've been on an intense round-the-clock royal baby watch since we first found out that Meghan Markle was part of the family way back in October, so when news broke that Meghan and Prince Harry's baby boy had finally made his arrival into the world, we pretty much wept from happiness.

After obsessing over mama Markle's every move (we still can't get over her amazing maternity style), all eyes are sure to be on baby Sussex in these next few days. Here's what we know about the newest (and littlest) royal so far:

When He Was Born

The newest member of the royal family came into the world on May 6 at 5:26 a.m. UK time. He weighed seven pounds and three ounces, not quite beating out the royal record set by his cousin Prince Louis (8 pounds, 7 ounces).

Where He Was Born

We weren't sure exactly where Meghan would deliver the baby, because there were several options for the mommy-to-be (including a home birth right in Frogmore Cottage)—and, as of press time, we still don't know. What we do know is that Meghan was back in Frogmore with her mom and husband by the time her baby's birth was announced, meaning that she would have made a super-speedy (and low-key!) return to Frogmore if she did give birth at London's Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital. The other option, of course, is that she opted for that rumored home birth.

A little background on the Lindo Wing: While the exclusive wing isn't just accessible to royals, it's known for being the preferred delivery space for the Queen's family; both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton brought all of their children into the world in the wing's swanky maternity units.

The Sex

It's a boy! The couple elected to keep the sex of the baby a mystery until the big day, a choice that is totally in line with Meghan's tendency to march to the beat of her own drum. We're positive that the new parents are absolutely head over heels in love with their child, especially Prince Harry. Here he is speaking to press outside Frogmore:

Getty Images

The Name

The full name of Meghan and Prince Harry's first child has yet to be announced, but we can expect to find out in a few short days whether any of our royal baby name predictions were on point (fingers crossed for Arthur, obviously!). "Still thinking about names," Prince Harry told press outside Frogmore on Monday afternoon.

The Godparents

Several potential names have been thrown into the ring as potential godparents for Baby Sussex, including stylist and BFF Jessica Mulroney, Serena Williams, and Amal and George Clooney. The competition is stiff, and the couple still hasn't announced who will serve as godparents to their little boy. Vanity Fair reports, "The couple have apparently already discussed godparents with Harry’s royals cousin Zara Philips, and Princess Eugenie is said to be top of the list."

In addition to the love and support of his family and godparents, Baby Sussex also has a potential music teacher in legendary singer-songwriter Elton John. This baby is already a star!



The Nanny

Reports have speculated that the couple won't be hiring a nanny to help watch their little one, another departure from royal tradition (both Prince William and Harry had nannies, and William's three kids are being cared for by a nanny as well).

Instead, it looks like Meghan's mother Doria Ragland will be temporarily moving into Frogmore Cottage to spend some quality time with her grandchild. Immediately after the birth, Doria was at Frogland, after all—the more the merrier in the Duke and Duchess' eco-friendly royal estate.

Has He Met Other Members of the Royal Family?

According to the Palace's statement, everybody has been informed: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news."

But it seems as though only Meghan, Doria, Harry, and some medical staff have met the child so far: "The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage," added the statement.

Congratulations to Meghan and Prince Harry on the latest addition to their family. We can't wait to watch the little one grow up!

