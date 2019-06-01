June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of the LGBTQ+ community.

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have joined in the celebration.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took time to post a lovely (and lengthy) tribute to Pride Month and LGBTQ+ people everywhere on their official Instagram account.

Along with a gorgeous collage of photos (all of which were pulled from the accounts Meghan and Harry are now following and artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez, according to their caption), the couple wrote:

"Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us:



For the month of June we “proudly” shine a light on PRIDE.



This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future.



We stand with you and support you 🌈



Because it’s very simple: love is love."

