Princess Charlotte is practically a queen with her utter cuteness at Trooping the Colour 2019. The four-year-old started the morning watching the crowd from the inside of Buckingham Palace next to her younger brother, Prince Louis, who she clearly taught how to wave. Then she made her way to the balcony with her parents and the rest of the royal family.

Charlotte has been attending Trooping the Colour with her older brother, Prince George, since she was a mere one-year-old in June 2016. Over the years, she went from being held in the arms of her mother, Kate Middleton, to standing next to George giggling (last year she sadly fell and burst into tears). Now, she looks more grownup than ever and has a striking resemblance to the Queen.

The royal children along with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and more immediate members of the royal family are attending Trooping the Colour for the annual celebration of the Queen's birthday. It's always a special moment to see the children interacting with each other in real time, and Charlotte, like the rest of her siblings, never disappoints with her cuteness.

