image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Body Shimmers You Need This Summer
image
2
13 Ultra-Comfortable Flats That Still Look Cute
image
3
The Jonas Brothers Really Miss 'Game of Thrones'
image
4
Oversized Jean Jackets You Can Live in Year-Round
image
5
22 Fashion Brands That Give Back for Pride Month

Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour 2019 Looks So Grown Up

image
By Rachel Epstein
BRITAIN-ROYAL-TROOPING
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASGetty Images

Princess Charlotte is practically a queen with her utter cuteness at Trooping the Colour 2019. The four-year-old started the morning watching the crowd from the inside of Buckingham Palace next to her younger brother, Prince Louis, who she clearly taught how to wave. Then she made her way to the balcony with her parents and the rest of the royal family.

Charlotte has been attending Trooping the Colour with her older brother, Prince George, since she was a mere one-year-old in June 2016. Over the years, she went from being held in the arms of her mother, Kate Middleton, to standing next to George giggling (last year she sadly fell and burst into tears). Now, she looks more grownup than ever and has a striking resemblance to the Queen.

Trooping The Colour 2019
Chris JacksonGetty Images
Trooping The Colour 2019
Chris JacksonGetty Images
BRITAIN-ROYAL-TROOPING
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASGetty Images
Trooping The Colour 2019
Neil MockfordGetty Images
Trooping The Colour 2019
Neil MockfordGetty Images
BRITAIN-ROYAL-TROOPING
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASGetty Images

The royal children along with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and more immediate members of the royal family are attending Trooping the Colour for the annual celebration of the Queen's birthday. It's always a special moment to see the children interacting with each other in real time, and Charlotte, like the rest of her siblings, never disappoints with her cuteness.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
Princess Charlotte Duchess Catherine Royal Wedding 2018
This Is Kate's Nickname for Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte fourth birthday photoshoot, Norfolk, UK - Apr 2019
Adorable Photos to Celebrate Princess Charlotte
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Prince Louis Outgrumps Prince George
BRITAIN-ROYAL-TROOPING Will Fixed George's Hair at Trooping the Colour
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Deeper Meaning Behind Kate's Trooping Outfit
image People Are Losing Their Minds Over Prince Louis
image Prince George Is Adorable at Trooping the Colour
image Meghan Markle Debuts a New Band on Her Ring Finger
Trooping The Colour 2019 See Prince Louis at His First Trooping the Colour
image Prince Philip Isn't at Trooping the Colour 2019
image Why Prince William Wasn't With Meghan and Harry
Kate Middleton Trooping the Colour
Every Outfit Kate Middleton Has Worn to Trooping