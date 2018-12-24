image
Today's Top Stories
1
Ranking Netflix's Christmas Movies
Royal Honeymoon
2
How Diana Caught Prince Charles' Attention
image
3
The Best Shoes Under $150 From The Outnet Sale
image
4
5 Biggest Takeaways From 'Outlander' Episode 8
image
5
13 Badass Ruth Bader Ginsburg–Inspired Gifts

Kate Middleton's Nickname for Princess Charlotte Is So Adorable

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Royals: They're just like us. You know, except that they have castles and tiaras and titles and televised weddings. But, other than that, they're just sometimes kind of like us. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge herself, Kate Middleton, was spotted doing last minute Christmas shopping in a discount store like a total normal. Kate brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte along for her shopping trip to The Range, where they bought cartloads of bargain gifts (probably for other royals—they do have a tradition of giving each other inexpensive, hilarious joke gifts, after all).

The royals didn't insist that the store be cleared out for their shopping excursion because they don't feel a need to throw their status around like that. Instead, Kate, George, and Charlotte mingled right in with the crowds (and crowds there certainly were—it's the day before Christmas, after all) and waited their turn in line like the polite humans they are.

Thanks to the close proximity, Kate and the kids were also overheard by the other shoppers in the store. Those shoppers spoke to the local press about the snippets they overheard, giving us all a little extra insight into the inner-workings of the Cambridge clan.

One particularly adorable tidbit they divulged? Kate's too-cute nickname for Charlotte.

image
Getty Images

Sarah Daniels, another shopper at The Range who spoke to the Daily Mail about her time sharing space in a discount store with literal royalty, said that at one point, Charlotte, in a typically adorable and spunky Princess Charlotte move, was sat on the floor in the store.

Kate, in typical being-a-great-mom fashion, gently told Charlotte it was not okay to sit on the floor in the store. "Get up, poppet," she reportedly said to her daughter.

Making the already cute nickname even cuter is the fact that Prince William has been known to call Kate "poppet" and Kate has also called her oldest son, George, the nickname, meaning "poppet" is officially a family-wide nickname.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Kate Middleton Opens Up About Princess Charlotte
image
Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte Dressing Alike
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHRISTMAS Spot the Queen's Special Gift From Prince Philip
image Kate Middleton Went Bargain Christmas Shopping
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Royal Honeymoon How Diana Caught Prince Charles' Attention
image Harry and Meghan Aren't Staying with Will and Kate
image Why the Queen Criticized Kate Middleton
image William Wasn't Interested in Marrying Kate in 2005
Pippa Middleton Promotes Her New Book Pippa Middleton's Cozy Post-Baby Photo Shoot
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen Adele Joined Harry and Meghan at the Hubb Kitchen
The Duchess Of Sussex Undertakes Her First Official Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II Meghan Markle's Taking a Firm Stance on Her Dad
image
See Meghan Markle's Style Evolution