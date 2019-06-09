image
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Want to Write a Movie About Their Friendship

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 NY Premiere
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
    • Sophie revealed their planned foray into screenwriting during an interview with Vogue Paris to promote her new movie, Dark Phoenix.
      • The actress revealed details of what the story would be about and the fact that she bought a screenwriting book to start learning the craft.

        Have you ever been hanging out with your friends and thought, "This—this crazy bond we share and the weird things we do together—should be a movie"? Well, turns out famous people have the same thought.

        Sophie Turner recently revealed that she and her former Game of Thrones costar/real-life BFF Maisie Williams want to write a movie about their friendship.

        "My best friend Maisie, she and I have a very intense friendship, a friendship that I haven’t had with any of my other girlfriends before," Sophie explained during an interview with

        Vogue Paris alongside her Dark Phoenix costar Jessica Chastain. "We felt like we wanted to write a movie about a friendship where it’s kind of like you’re soulmates, but you’re friends and it’s like this beautiful connection but it can also be quite destructive."

        Don't get too excited just yet; Sophie and Maisie have not started writing said movie just yet. But Sophie did reveal that she bought a screenwriting book, which is the first step towards this movie becoming a reality.

        "I bought a screenplay writing book!" Sophie said. "To teach myself. Because I can’t write well, but I want to. But I’m just not talented enough."

        Watch the full exchange below:

