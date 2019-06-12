Putting their feud behind them, Katy Perry posted a photo of cookies, tagging Taylor Swift and captioning the photo "feels good."

The two officially reconciled in 2018 but haven't spoken much about their relationship, so fans are wondering/hoping this signifies the two are going to be working together on a collaboration.

The pair had also showed signs that their feud was really, truly over a couple weeks ago, with Katy liking one of Taylor's posts and Taylor adding Katy's latest song to her Apple Music playlist.

Here's how it went down. Katy posted on Instagram a plate of cookies with "Peace At Last" written in the icing (Us Weekly is reporting that Taylor baked her the cookies, which would be an amazing little detail). Peace signs were drawn on each side, and Katy tagged the location as "Let's Be Friends." She captioned the photo "Feels good" and tagged Taylor.

And then Taylor responded to the post with a whole bunch of hearts—13, to signify her lucky number. Wait, what?? I need to know what happened. Did they coordinate a meeting? Did they chat on the phone? Is the fact that they both just released new music a coincidence, or is this particularly timed? Both are getting back into the swing of things after being absent for a while, so it makes sense that fans might jump to the conclusion that they're working together. Both, especially Taylor, love to leave little hints for their eagle-eyed fans.

In May 2018, Katy sent a literal olive branch to Taylor, which Taylor then shared on her Instagram Stories. "So, I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch," she said. "This means so much to me." The accompanying note explained that Katy had “been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings” and was “deeply sorry” for the hurt feelings between them. But the pair has been pretty quiet ever since about their friendship—until now.

I must know!! What is going on??

