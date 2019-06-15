During Trooping the Colour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted talking to each other in their carriage (as married humans tend to do—albeit not usually in carriages).

The Daily Mail tapped a lip reading expert to crack the mystery of what Harry said to Meghan.

Apparently, Harry said, "Turn around...Look," to his wife.

Even at the most public of events, some of what the royal family says and does remains a mystery to us mere commoners—unless we hire and believe lip readers, of course.

Meghan Markle stepped out for her first post-birth royal engagement this month at Trooping the Colour, where she celebrated her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, along with the rest of the country.

Even though Meghan, along with her husband, Prince Harry, and every other senior-ranking member of the royal family, was very much in the public eye during the entire event, some royal fans just needed to know what exactly she and Harry were saying to each other during their carriage ride on the big day.

So, the people over at the Daily Mail did the only thing they could do and brought in a professional lip reader to solve the mystery. What were Harry and Meghan saying to each other, you ask? Exchanging sweet nothings? Discussing fascinating details about Baby Archie? Nope. They were just talking about very practical matters of the moment, like where Meghan should look during the parade.

Per the Daily Mail:

"Analyzing the footage, MailOnline's lip reading expert concluded Prince Harry said to Meghan, 'yes, that's right' when she looked at him the first time, before adding: 'Turn around... Look,' when she turned back to him a short time later."

According to the Daily Mail, it's customary for members of the royal family to face the crowd during the national anthem, which started playing moments after the exchange. So basically Harry was just reminding Meghan about one of the many, many royal protocols she's expected to somehow memorize and follow. Sweet and drama-free.

