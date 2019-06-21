image
Today's Top Stories
1
Cory Booker Gets Real About Reproductive Justice
Anthropologie's Summer Tag Sale Is Happening Now
2
Anthropologie's Summer Tag Sale Has Arrived
image
3
13 Beauty Gadgets You Need In Your Life
image
4
Beauty Mogul Bobbi Brown Shares Self-Care Advice
image
5
These Are the Very Best TV Shows of All Time

Kensington Palace Shares a Photo of Relaxed, Smiling Prince William for His Birthday

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Chris JacksonGetty Images
    • Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth also shared birthday wishes with sweet, sweet photos.
      • No word on how he's spending it yet, and whether (as is sometimes the case) he has a public engagement away from his family.

        It's Prince William's birthday, and of course the British royals' social media accounts have lit up with fabulous birthday wishes for the 37-year-old (37 already! I can remember when he was a teen, and wow I am old.). Kensington Palace, though they obviously didn't speak about how William is celebrating his big day—cake and running around with Prince Louis, I hope?—shared a pic of the handsome husband and father just casually hanging out while he was on his trip to Kenya. This isn't the first time Kensington Palace has apparently shared that photo, but it's the first time I've seen it, and I am a fan, you guys. He's kind of giving me zaddy vibes, just like his brother.

        Meanwhile, the Royal Family Twitter made a glorious collage of major William moments with Queen Elizabeth, including a cute little throwback of Kate riiiiight as she was officially joining the rest of the royals in public after her wedding to William in 2011. This was, in fact, even before Kate's first official engagement with the Queen in July 2012. The pair are chatting with Will beside them, and the Queen's giving one of her trademark grins. It's pretty sweet. And Clarence House gave us a throwback of Charles and behbeh William.

        The Sun is also reporting that Kate made him an album for his big day. “Kate and the children have been compiling a large album of the children’s paintings, drawings and collages and prints. They reflect what they have been doing over the past year." Apparently it's themed “Den They Were Three”? So cute.

        Here's the Kensington Royal photo:

        Here's an alternate shot of William from that trip, because why not:

        image
        Chris JacksonGetty Images

        And the Royal Family pic:

        Here's another shot of that outing (Kate was really into tweed):

        image
        Anwar HusseinGetty Images

        And Clarence House's major throwback pic. Those chubby cheeks! I die!

        Prince William, apparently iconic since 1982.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        William Hurt Kate's Feelings at His 21 Birthday
        image
        Baby Archie Is Bringing William and Harry Together
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, London, UK - 11 Mar 2019 What to Know About Meghan and Harry's New Charity
        image New 'Suits' Trailer Features Meghan Markle Moments
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image William & Kate's Police Escort Got Into Accident
        image Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Hat Twins
        image Why Prince Harry Told Meghan to "Turn Around"
        image Meghan Markle Is the Top Royal Style Influencer
        image Copy Kate Middleton's Summer Highlights
        image Why Fans Don't Love Will's Father's Day Instagram
        image Harry and Baby Archie Pose for Father's Day Pic
        image What Harry Said to Meghan at Trooping the Colour