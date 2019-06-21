It's Prince William's birthday today! And Kensington Palace shared a photo from his tour of Kenya, Namibia, and Tanzania in 2018.

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth also shared birthday wishes with sweet, sweet photos.

No word on how he's spending it yet, and whether (as is sometimes the case) he has a public engagement away from his family.

It's Prince William's birthday, and of course the British royals' social media accounts have lit up with fabulous birthday wishes for the 37-year-old (37 already! I can remember when he was a teen, and wow I am old.). Kensington Palace, though they obviously didn't speak about how William is celebrating his big day—cake and running around with Prince Louis, I hope?—shared a pic of the handsome husband and father just casually hanging out while he was on his trip to Kenya. This isn't the first time Kensington Palace has apparently shared that photo, but it's the first time I've seen it, and I am a fan, you guys. He's kind of giving me zaddy vibes, just like his brother.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family Twitter made a glorious collage of major William moments with Queen Elizabeth, including a cute little throwback of Kate riiiiight as she was officially joining the rest of the royals in public after her wedding to William in 2011. This was, in fact, even before Kate's first official engagement with the Queen in July 2012. The pair are chatting with Will beside them, and the Queen's giving one of her trademark grins. It's pretty sweet. And Clarence House gave us a throwback of Charles and behbeh William.

The Sun is also reporting that Kate made him an album for his big day. “Kate and the children have been compiling a large album of the children’s paintings, drawings and collages and prints. They reflect what they have been doing over the past year." Apparently it's themed “Den They Were Three”? So cute.



Here's the Kensington Royal photo:

🎈 Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday! pic.twitter.com/LaOhiFrpqO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2019

Here's an alternate shot of William from that trip, because why not:

Chris Jackson Getty Images

And the Royal Family pic:

Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!#HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/VinmSxNVnH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2019

Here's another shot of that outing (Kate was really into tweed):

Anwar Hussein Getty Images

And Clarence House's major throwback pic. Those chubby cheeks! I die!

Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Cambridge, who turns 37 today. #HappyBirthdayHRH



The Prince of Wales and Prince William play in the garden at Kensington Palace, 1984. pic.twitter.com/VG1V0tUvsm — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 21, 2019

Prince William, apparently iconic since 1982.

