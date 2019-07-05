Jennifer Lopez and husband-to-be Alex Rodriguez shared a new family photo to mark 4th of July.



The picture features JLo and ARod alongside all of their children together in one blended family to celebrate the holidays.



The singer’s twins Max and Emme, 11, appeared alongside the sports star’s daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11.

Now that 4th of July is over and you're nursing a food baby for the foreseeable future, it’s time to turn your attention to seeing how the celebrities celebrated the holidays in style. It probably goes without saying that the Kardashian-Jenner plans involved floral displays, small bikinis, and selling new beauty products. But, for a more lowkey, wholesome take on A-list Independence Day, look no further than Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

It’s safe to say that JLo and ARod, unrivaled cutest celeb couple, won the unofficial award for sweetest 4th of July family portrait yesterday, with the newest pic that they shared on Instagram. Spending the day with both sets of their children in their adorable blended family, the future married couple spent the holidays relaxing with JLo’s twins, Max and Emme, 11, and Alex’s daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11.

Their close-knit family unit really is as perfect as it looks, too. Back in March, Rodriguez told PEOPLE: “We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do.”

JLo has previously explained that it was surprisingly easy to bring the two sides of their children together from the start, saying: “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time’, and it’s nice.”

It’s almost guaranteed that JLo and ARod’s kids will all play a part in the couple’s upcoming wedding, which the singer spilled a few clues about in a recent YouTube video. When a voice off-off-screen quizzed the superstar on any nuptial plans, JLo spilled: “Soon. Not soon soon, but—next year. Yeah. I'd like a big wedding. And I'd like to get married in a church this time. I've never been married in a church."

