As spotted by HELLO!, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House accidentally misidentified Princess Diana's sisters in the original christening announcement for Archie Harrison.

A few hours later, the Buckingham Palace account fixed its mistake.

This isn't the first time a royal account had to delete something off of social media.

OOPS. Buckingham Palace tweeted out all the details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son's christening on July 6, but according to HELLO!, the original tweet mislabeled Princess Diana's two sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. It wasn't a huge snafu—it just listed the two sisters as each other—but they still had to delete the original tweet at 1 a.m. that night (maybe in the hopes no one would notice?) so they could tweet the right order.

Also, apparently Clarence House did something similar—proof that Prince Charles probably isn't the one doing the tweeting, as he wouldn't make that mistake. Apparently he dated Lady Sarah (!!), so I wonder if the christening was insanely awkward or if everyone's over it by now... I wonder if the same person who runs Clarence House social media runs Buckingham Palace's social media too?

The post that got the most attention—i.e., the post from the official Sussex Royal account—didn't actually label the two sisters, so luckily there wasn't anything to fix:

This is the corrected tweet from Buckingham Palace (it looks like the original one was deleted):

Standing (L - R): The Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, The Duke of Cambridge. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 6, 2019

But it looks like Clarence House may have left its tweet as-is, although (to be fair) it doesn't go left to right as with the Royal Family's tweet, just simply identified who was in the photo in general. Still, fans noticed, and commented underneath the tweet:

In this photograph, taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall are pictured alongside The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes. — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 6, 2019

Considering the number of tweets I have to delete because of misspellings and various other mistakes, I get it. Tweeting and deleting happens to the best of us! Still, I giggled a little bit.

