image
Buckingham Palace Accidentally Made a Mistake in Archie's Christening Announcement

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
CHRIS ALLERTONGetty Images
    • A few hours later, the Buckingham Palace account fixed its mistake.

        OOPS. Buckingham Palace tweeted out all the details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son's christening on July 6, but according to HELLO!, the original tweet mislabeled Princess Diana's two sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. It wasn't a huge snafu—it just listed the two sisters as each other—but they still had to delete the original tweet at 1 a.m. that night (maybe in the hopes no one would notice?) so they could tweet the right order.

        Also, apparently Clarence House did something similar—proof that Prince Charles probably isn't the one doing the tweeting, as he wouldn't make that mistake. Apparently he dated Lady Sarah (!!), so I wonder if the christening was insanely awkward or if everyone's over it by now... I wonder if the same person who runs Clarence House social media runs Buckingham Palace's social media too?

        The post that got the most attention—i.e., the post from the official Sussex Royal account—didn't actually label the two sisters, so luckily there wasn't anything to fix:

        View this post on Instagram

        This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        This is the corrected tweet from Buckingham Palace (it looks like the original one was deleted):

        But it looks like Clarence House may have left its tweet as-is, although (to be fair) it doesn't go left to right as with the Royal Family's tweet, just simply identified who was in the photo in general. Still, fans noticed, and commented underneath the tweet:

        Considering the number of tweets I have to delete because of misspellings and various other mistakes, I get it. Tweeting and deleting happens to the best of us! Still, I giggled a little bit.

        image
        image
