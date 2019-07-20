image
Sarah Hyland Claps Back at a Hater Who Criticized Her Engagement Ring Photos

By Kayleigh Roberts
Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner - Arrivals
Rodin EckenrothGetty Images
    • The actress and Bachelorette alum announced their engagement in a series of photos and video clips on Instagram.
      • One Instagram user criticized the pictures and videos of Sarah's engagement ring as "obnoxious," but the actress wasn't having it and took Instagram to clap back at the hater.

        In case you haven't heard, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are engaged because true love is real.

        The social media-savvy couple announced the news in a series of videos and photos on Instagram and Instagram Stories.

        In one video, Sarah starts by saying, "It’s so sunny," to which Wells responds, "Is this the video of us talking about how sunny it is?"

        In the next video, Sarah showed off a quick closeup of her engagement ring sparkling in the light. "Blinded by the ☀️ or the 💍? #wouldyoulikesomeapple," she wrote in the caption of the post.

        An Instagram user called @brina__87 took issue with the clip, commenting, "Most obnoxious engaged dipsh*t award goes to you!!!!"

        Sarah didn't miss a beat and promptly replied to the critical comment. "omg! I AM going for the most obnoxious!!!!! How did you know??" she wrote.

        Comments by Celebs has the receipts of the exchange:

        View this post on Instagram

        Wait what sun. #CommentsByCelebs

        A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

        In a post on her grid about the engagement, Sarah quoted the Olsen twins' movie It Takes Two to describe her romance with Wells.

        "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," she wrote, along with a picture of the moment when Wells proposed.

        All the congratulations to these two crazy kids.

