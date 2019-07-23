Prince George turned a whole six years old on Monday, and in keeping with royal tradition, Wills and Kate fans were treated to a birthday portrait or three, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself. But another previously unseen photo might have slipped your notice: the Army in London posted a photo on Twitter of all three Cambridge kids, as Harper's Bazaar reports, taken at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day on June 10.

You've probably seen the very sweet photos of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and baby Archie Harrison, at the event, hanging out with Kate Middleton and her three children; plus, the many photos of Princes William and Harry galloping around playing polo. But the new snap features William and kids with not a single horse or polo...stick? (I don't know!) in sight.

In the photo, Prince William beams while holding an admittedly disgruntled-looking Prince Louis, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte stand in front. Two soldiers smile alongside William—and in front of him, a huge Irish wolfhound named Domhnall, mascot of the Irish Guards. Charlotte, it appears, is a dog person, electing to stare at Domhnall instead of the camera. Can't blame you, Charlotte! That is one decidedly huggable dog.

The Army In London, including @irish_guards Wolfhound mascot Domhnall, is wishing HRH Prince George a very happy 6th birthday today. Our Soldiers are always on duty, ready to serve! #PrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/JKrUja4GNL — The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) July 22, 2019

Royal fan who hasn't already seen Prince George's official birthday photos? Firstly, you're slacking. Secondly, you're probably going to find them pretty delightful. In two of the three sweet, candid photos, George proudly sports an England football jersey, wearing a green polo in the last. In perhaps the cutest one, George giggles while lying in the grass, one missing tooth on display. Wonder how much the tooth fairy leaves for future kings of England?

US Weekly reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a "blowout bash" for their oldest son and his schoolmates, featuring two childhood party staples: a magician and a bouncy castle. Catering options included pasta, pizza, and sliders, as requested by Kate Middleton herself. Sounds smashing!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for theMarie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here