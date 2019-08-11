After eight months of marriage, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have decided to separate.

The couple announced the split in a statement to People on Saturday night, explaining that they are "ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals" and "have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

Following news of the split, Miley posted an Instagram Story about spending quality time with her big sister, Brandi Cyrus.

Last night, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth destroyed the world's collective belief in true love when they announced that, after just eight months of married bliss, they are separating.

The couple announced their decision in a statement to People, via Miley's rep, saying:

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

In the wake of the split, Miley has been all over Instagram, living her best life on a vacation in Italy and sharing some PDA with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

Since the news broke, Miley also shared an update via her Instagram Story, revealing that she's been indulging in some "much needed QT" with her big sister, Brandi Cyrus. She shared a snap of her and Brandi chilling in face masks:

Brandi, who is on the Lake Como trip with Miley and Kaitlynn, shared a cute selfie of the trio on Instagram yesterday herself:

