image
Today's Top Stories
1
18 Ways Women Still Aren't Equal to Men
"Just Go With It" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
2
Jennifer Aniston Is "Super Nostalgic" for Friends
image
3
The Tinder Couple Who Don't Have Money Fights
image
4
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 9 Edition
image
5
Help! Climate Change Is Stressing Me Out

Miley Cyrus Is Spending Quality Time with Brandi Cyrus Amid Her Split from Liam Hemsworth

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion
Taylor HillGetty Images
  • After eight months of marriage, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have decided to separate.
    • The couple announced the split in a statement to People on Saturday night, explaining that they are "ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals" and "have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers."
      • Following news of the split, Miley posted an Instagram Story about spending quality time with her big sister, Brandi Cyrus.

        Last night, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth destroyed the world's collective belief in true love when they announced that, after just eight months of married bliss, they are separating.

        The couple announced their decision in a statement to People, via Miley's rep, saying:

        "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

        In the wake of the split, Miley has been all over Instagram, living her best life on a vacation in Italy and sharing some PDA with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

        Since the news broke, Miley also shared an update via her Instagram Story, revealing that she's been indulging in some "much needed QT" with her big sister, Brandi Cyrus. She shared a snap of her and Brandi chilling in face masks:

        image
        Instagram

        Brandi, who is on the Lake Como trip with Miley and Kaitlynn, shared a cute selfie of the trio on Instagram yesterday herself:

        View this post on Instagram

        Girls Trip 🇮🇹

        A post shared by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Why Miley Didn't Want to Be Hannah Montana Anymore
        image
        Miley Cyrus Took Liam Hemsworth's Last Name
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        2019 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage Twitter Is Here for Drunk Taylor Swift
        Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show - Photo Call Miley Cyrus Posts About Change After Split
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House Meghan Markle Is Battling Scammers
        image Miley Cyrus Was Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex
        2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet What to Know About Brody Jenner's Ex, Kaitlynn
        Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Five Miley Cyrus Is Living Her Best Life In Italy
        The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split Again
        image
        17 Times Royals Bared Their Legs
        25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet Um, This Dude Claims Lady Gaga Stole “Shallow”
        Invictus Games Sydney 2018 - Day 2 Learn Harry and Meghan's Scottish Titles