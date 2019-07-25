image
J. Lo Celebrates Her Birthday With a Huge Party—and a Porsche From A. Rod

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
J. LeeGetty Images
    • Oh, and Alex Rodriguez bought her a gorgeous, bright red Porsche, no big deal.

        Jennifer Lopez turned 50, and to celebrate, she, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and her friends partied in the perfect J. Lo way: With a big blowout, at the Estefan home in Miami, with DJ Khaled hosting and Ashanti singing, gorgeous decorations and cake, and fireworks. Oh, and A. Rod got J. Lo a gorgeous red 2019 Porsche 911 GTS, too, on top of that (pics here of her taking the car for a spin). Seems about right to me!

        The night of the big party, J. Lo wore a gooorgeous golden dress with a bra top and multiple straps across the body—more pictures here—and A. Rod was absolutely dapper in a suit and tie. A. Rod shared pics of the kids, who were there (apparently J. Lo's twins sang to her!) and him dorky-dancing (super cute) next to his bride-to-be.

        Here's the video of J. Lo and A. Rod partying it up like teenagers, complete with head-banging:

        And images of the insane party from A. Rod's Instagram Stories, complete with enormous tiered cake:

        image
        Alex RodriguezInstagram
        image
        Alex RodriguezInstagram

        And then later, J. Lo sang (no surprise) while being hoisted up and carried around by two men in sparkly suits (so, you know, just a regular day for J. Lo):

        image
        Alex RodriguezInstagram

        Glorious. A. Rod promised we'd get more video from the night, which guaranteed will be amazing.

