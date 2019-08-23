image
Today's Top Stories
1
Shop Anthropologie's Sale on Sale
Destruction - Amazon, Brazil,Vicinitiy Rio Branco, Burning The Forest To Enlarge Cattle Ranches,
2
How You Can Help the Situation in the Amazon
image
3
Please Bury Me With My Catbird Stacking Rings
image
4
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
5
Roth IRA vs. 401K: Where to Stash Your Cash

Wait, Is Gigi Hadid Bringing 'Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron to the VMAs as Her Date?

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
BACKGRID
    • Speculation is that she might be bringing her new boyfriend and former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, although it's not yet clear who's in that spot.

        Oh my God. Could we be about to see a red carpet debut from Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron? According to Us Weekly, who has access to the seating chart, the model "has an empty chair next to her at the VMAs on Monday, August 26...which may be reserved for her Bachelorette beau, 26. The arrangement shows the Los Angeles native in the third row with an empty spot between her and her sister, Bella Hadid." This would be...a mega-attractive couple, I won't lie. The sisters are joined by a ton of other stars around them in the front rows, including Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Lizzo.

        This could be reserved for someone Bella's bringing—there are some fan theories she's hanging out with The Weeknd again after splitting with him earlier this month. But, of the two relationships, it feels like Gigi's is more solid to me? They could also just be bringing a friend or relative...but it seems more likely to me it might be a plus one. When Gigi was dating Zayn Malik, most of the shots taken of them were of their street style while they walked around, but she did bring him to public events like Fashion Week and the 2016 Met Gala.

        Meanwhile, Gigi was just spotted yesterday behind the wheel driving Tyler and some friends around, so things are still fantastic in the world of Gigi-Tyler, apparently.

        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 22, 2019
        Raymond HallGetty Images

        It's only been a few weeks, but we might get their formal relationship debut in just a few days. I'm shook, TBH.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Are Photo Official
        image
        A Complete Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Timeline
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From 'The Bachelor' Franchise
        ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 14 Who Will Be the Next 'Bachelor'?
        A Live Taping Of Nick Viall's New Show "The Viall Files" With Audience Q&A Who Is Demi Burnett's Pre-'Bachelor' Girlfriend?
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image
        Most Dramatic Fantasy Suites From 'Bachelor' Shows
        image Colton Underwood Spilled Tea About 'The Bachelor'
        image Who Gets Engaged on 'Bachelor In Paradise' 2019?
        ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" - Season Six A Whole Lot Is About to Go Down On 'BiP'
        image Who Is 'Bachelor's Demi Burnett's GF Kristian?
        Tyler Cameron Bachelorette Modeling Tyler Went on a Date Before His Night with Hannah
        ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" - Season Six Caelynn from 'BIP' Shares "Trust Issues" Instagram
        image Keep an Eye on This 'Bachelorette' Contestant