Every year, on August 31, Prince William and Prince Harry remember their late mother, Princess Diana, on the anniversary of her tragic death.

A source described as a "royal insider" told Us Weekly some details about the traditions Will and Harry have when it comes to honoring Diana's memory each year.

In addition to remembering their favorite times with their mother, the royals also set aside time to talk about her charity work and how they can work to carry on her legacy.

It's been 22 years since Princess Diana's tragic death. On August 31, 1997, Diana died in a car crash in Paris and the world mourned her unexpected passing.

Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have a special tradition they follow each year to honor their mother's memory.

A royal insider spoke to Us Weekly about Will and Harry's August 31 traditions. According to the source, the brothers meet up and spend the day together every year, usually for lunch or dinner at Will's home (and Harry's former home), Kensington Palace in London.

"They talk about the little things about Diana that made them laugh: the ski trips and outings to Thorpe Park [a British amusement park]; the effort she went to on their birthdays — all of it," the insider revealed.

Julian Parker Getty Images

After Will and Harry have had some time alone to reminisce about Diana and mourn together, their wives and kids are invited to join them to continue remembering the late royal.

In addition to remembering all of their best times with their mom, Will and Harry also set aside time every August 31 to talk about Diana's legacy—and what they can do to carry it on.

"They always discuss Diana’s charity work and brainstorm ways they can continue her legacy," the source explained. "Helping others and being a role model to those less fortunate is at the top of their priority list."

Crying. So. Many. Tears.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here