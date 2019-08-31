Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
Today's Top Stories
1
Katie Holmes' "Wardrobe Malfunction" Is Perfect
image
2
The Podcasts for When You Need a Really Good Laugh
Rear View Of Woman Looking At Modern Building While Swimming In Infinity Pool Against Clear Sky During Sunset
3
The Instagram Girl's Guide to Dubai
image
4
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
5
Shop the New Soho Home x Anthropologie Collection

How Prince William and Prince Harry Honor Princess Diana on the Anniversary of Her Death Each Year

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Centenary Service To Commemorate The Battle Of Vimy Ridge
Jack TaylorGetty Images
  • Every year, on August 31, Prince William and Prince Harry remember their late mother, Princess Diana, on the anniversary of her tragic death.
    • A source described as a "royal insider" told Us Weekly some details about the traditions Will and Harry have when it comes to honoring Diana's memory each year.
      • In addition to remembering their favorite times with their mother, the royals also set aside time to talk about her charity work and how they can work to carry on her legacy.

        It's been 22 years since Princess Diana's tragic death. On August 31, 1997, Diana died in a car crash in Paris and the world mourned her unexpected passing.

        Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have a special tradition they follow each year to honor their mother's memory.

        A royal insider spoke to Us Weekly about Will and Harry's August 31 traditions. According to the source, the brothers meet up and spend the day together every year, usually for lunch or dinner at Will's home (and Harry's former home), Kensington Palace in London.

        "They talk about the little things about Diana that made them laugh: the ski trips and outings to Thorpe Park [a British amusement park]; the effort she went to on their birthdays — all of it," the insider revealed.

        Diana, William & Harry At Thorpe Park
        Julian ParkerGetty Images

        After Will and Harry have had some time alone to reminisce about Diana and mourn together, their wives and kids are invited to join them to continue remembering the late royal.

        In addition to remembering all of their best times with their mom, Will and Harry also set aside time every August 31 to talk about Diana's legacy—and what they can do to carry it on.

        "They always discuss Diana’s charity work and brainstorm ways they can continue her legacy," the source explained. "Helping others and being a role model to those less fortunate is at the top of their priority list."

        Crying. So. Many. Tears.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        All the Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Di
        Royal Family
        Why Princess Diana Loved 'When Harry Met Sally'
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image The Secret Behind Meghan's Duchess Pose
        meghan markle wears blazer by her friend serena williams How Meghan Markle Supports Her Friends' Brands
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Commonwealth Day 2019 This Meghan Markle Dress Is Available to Buy
        Dior Pre-Fall 2019 Men's Collection – Photocall There’s a Hot Single Prince Lurking in Denmark
        The Duke Of Sussex Visits Sheffield There's a Picture of Diana in Archie's Nursery
        image
        Our Favorite Pippa Middleton Outfits of All Time
        Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Meghan, Harry, and Archie Had 'Low-Key' Lunch Out
        Trooping The Colour 2019 Why Charlotte Is More Outgoing Than George
        Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Northern Ireland - Day Two Why Will & Kate Will Have to Do Tons of Paperwork
        Royal Family Members Attend Crathie Kirk Church Kate Middleton Wears Michael Kors to Church