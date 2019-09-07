image
Today's Top Stories
1
Button-Up Shirts: Everything You Need to Know
image
2
Chanel Miller Comes Forward as 'Emily Doe'
image
3
Worth It: Pearl Earrings That Go With Any Outfit
image
4
The Couple Improving Their Living Standards Abroad
image
5
The Colors Your Nails Need This Fall

Kylie Jenner's Siblings Tease Her About Being a Billionaire, Apparently

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Cocktails
Kevin Tachman/MG19Getty Images
  • Achieving billionaire status by 22 is no small feat, but leave it to family to tease each other about even the biggest and most impressive of successes.
      • Kylie's mom and manager, Kris Jenner, confirmed the teasing and then teased Kylie a bit herself during the interview.

        Kylie Jenner is an impressive person.

        Whether you love the Kardashian-Jenners or hate them, and whatever issues you may take with the "self-made" part of the moniker Kylie has been christened with, becoming a billionaire by age 22 is objectively impressive.

        While she regularly splashes out for sports cars and entire walls of floral arrangements (and shares the proof on Instagram), Kylie doesn't directly talk about her personal fortune all that often.

        During a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, however, she did. Ellen, being Ellen, didn't shy away from asking the youngest KarJenner about what it's like being the richest kid in a family of very rich kids.

        "[Your sisters] have all been working for years," Ellen said to Kylie on the show. "And suddenly, you come along, and you're the youngest, and you're a billionaire...Do they give you a hard time?"

        The answer: Yes, obviously. Because siblings never pass on a chance to give each other a hard time, famous or not.

        "It's only when we're in a group chat talking about [how] we should go on a trip," Kylie explained. "And then everyone's like, 'Kylie? Question mark? Are you gonna pay for it?' Just stuff like that. But they just joke with me, just sisters. But they're all really proud of me, for sure."

        Kris Jenner, who was (naturally) by Kylie's side for the interview, added, "They tease her a lot."

        When Ellen asked if Kylie, as the richest KarJenner, was expected to pick up the tab at family events, Kris, piped in again.

        "No, they don't really," she said, before adding, "Just my stuff."

        Oh, Kris. Never change.

        Watch the clip for yourself below:

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Yikes, Kylie Basically Said She's 100% Over Jordyn
        image
        The Complex Dating History of the KarJenners
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image
        Meghan and Serena Are Friend Goals at the US Open
        2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Look *SO* in Love
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        William With Dancer William Was Apparently a "Playboy" in His 20s
        "The Lion King" European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals Meghan & Harry Declined an Invite From the Queen
        Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian Kendall Is Not a Fan of the Name Psalm
        Meghan Markle spotted going to yoga in Toronto Meghan Markle Took a Public Yoga Class in NYC
        WCRF's "An Unforgettable Evening" - Inside Lori's Daughter 'Begged' Not to Post Instagram
        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 26, 2019 Justin Defends All His Mushy Posts About Hailey
        image Priyanka Chopra on Her and Nick Jonas' Baby Plans
        image Read Demi Lovato's Inspiring Post About Her Body