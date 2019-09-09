

Days before the world premiere of the anticipated stripper thriller Hustlers, its star Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to announce that she'd be taking one lucky winner and a friend with her to the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The rules of the contest were fairly simple: Text the number provided with your Instagram handle, your name, and your location.

The gag? It's J.Lo's actual phone number.

The actress and singer's 100 million Instagram followers sprung into action, spamming their fave in hopes that they would win the contest and get to accompany the megastar to the premiere. But there could only be one winner, and the lucky fan and a friend were flown out to Toronto to watch the film with J.Lo (and her super chic new bob).

Unfortunately, I was a little too late to enter the contest, but I did text J.Lo just to see how the whole thing would shake out (and to see if she's team iPhone or Android). Shockingly enough, she responded! Well...kinda.

So yeah, I definitely let out a tiny shriek at the thought of the Jennifer Lopez sliding into my iMessages. I'm a huge fan of her acting—saying that I know the dialogue of The Wedding Planner in its entirety is not an exaggeration by any means. Now, it may just be a marketing strategy, but it's a very good one, allowing fans to engage with the superstar on (what feels like) a very personal level.

Kicking yourself for missing on out the contest? No worries; you can still keep up with all of the queen's latest projects via text and send her all the kissy-face emojis your heart desires.

Until then, make sure to check out J.Lo and her crew in Hustlers when the blockbuster hits theaters on September 13.

