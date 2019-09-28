image
Today's Top Stories
1
Lorene Scafaria on the Making of 'Hustlers'
image
2
It's Time to Dye Your Hair Red
image
3
The Leather Maxi Dress Is the New LBD
image
4
Adut Akech: In Her Own Words
image
5
Channel Fall Vibes in the Catskills

Katie Holmes Looks Beyond Chic in a Black and White Marc Jacobs Outfit at the NY Film Festival

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
NYFF57 Opening Night Gala Presentation & World Premiere of "The Irishman"
Paul BruinoogeGetty Images
  • On Friday night, at the world premiere of The Irishman at the New York Film Festival, Katie Holmes stepped out looking chic in a black and white Marc Jacobs ensemble with a see-through lace shirt.
    • The actress gave shoutouts to everyone involved in the look on Instagram, including her makeup artist, Genevieve Herr, her hair stylist, DJ Quintero, and her stylist, Julia von Boehm.
      • Katie paired the Marc Jacobs look with Manolo Blahnik heels and Fred Leighton jewelry.

        Katie Holmes is a fixture of the New York fashion scene. The actress reminded us for the umpteenth time exactly why that is on Friday night at the New York Film Festival, where she attended the world premiere of The Irishman in a chic AF all black and white look from Marc Jacobs.

        The ensemble consisted of a white blouse with flowy sleeves and a statement making black tie, which Katie wore in a loose bow, paired with a black lace (and semi see-through) floor-length skirt. Katie paired the Marc Jacobs outfit with a stunning pair of Manolo Blahnik heels and subtle pieces from Fred Leighton jewelry.

        Take a look at the full-length view of the outfit yourself, because words really can't do it justice:

        57th New York Film Festival - "The Irishman" Arrivals
        Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

        In an Instagram post after the event, Katie gave shoutouts to everyone involved in the look including her makeup artist, Genevieve Herr, her hair stylist, DJ Quintero, and her stylist, Julia von Boehm.

        Perfection.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Buy Katie Holmes' $750 Summer Dress
        image
        Katie Holmes Makes Champagne Now, Apparently
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1 ‘Suits’ Fully Made a Joke About Prince Harry
        image Meghan Markle Re-wears a Striped Maxi Dress
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke Of Sussex Visits Angola - Day Two Prince Harry Continues Diana's Work in Angola
        Princess Beatrice Announces Engagement To Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Beatrice's Engagement Ring Is Valued at $130K
        image Prince Harry Recreated Diana's Landmines Walk
        image Kat Graham Wants to Change the World
        image
        The Best Love Triangles In Movie History
        2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet Are Cassie and Colton Still Dating?
        image A Complete Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Timeline
        image Jennifer Lawrence Is About to Get Married?