Katie Holmes is a fixture of the New York fashion scene. The actress reminded us for the umpteenth time exactly why that is on Friday night at the New York Film Festival, where she attended the world premiere of The Irishman in a chic AF all black and white look from Marc Jacobs.

The ensemble consisted of a white blouse with flowy sleeves and a statement making black tie, which Katie wore in a loose bow, paired with a black lace (and semi see-through) floor-length skirt. Katie paired the Marc Jacobs outfit with a stunning pair of Manolo Blahnik heels and subtle pieces from Fred Leighton jewelry.

Take a look at the full-length view of the outfit yourself, because words really can't do it justice:

Jamie McCarthy Getty Images

In an Instagram post after the event, Katie gave shoutouts to everyone involved in the look including her makeup artist, Genevieve Herr, her hair stylist, DJ Quintero, and her stylist, Julia von Boehm.

Perfection.

