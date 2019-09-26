This morning, actor and producer Katie Holmes posted a sweet tribute to daughter Suri Cruise for National Daughters Day.

Holmes was recently on a very enviable road trip, but may be back in New York with her daughter.

Holmes doesn't often post Suri on her Instagram, but when she does, she really shows the special, sweet relationship the two have.

Katie Holmes is celebrating National Daughters Day (it was technically yesterday, but Katie posted early this morning) with an adorable tribute to her daughter Suri Cruise, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Holmes has been sweetly demonstrative about how much her daughter means to her, and this post is absolutely no exception.

The painting is of a young woman and her baby—the mom's arms are full of flowers, and she's gently draping the petals over the child. The cute little bean looks delighted, bowing her head to let her mother place the flowers in her curly hair. The two look similar, and it's a really cute little scene.



Holmes captioned the picture "#nationaldaughtersday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Simple, cute, to the point. Adorable.

The last time Holmes posted a picture of Suri was in March of this year, when the two went on a service trip to the Moria Refugee Camp in Greece. Holmes isn't ostentatious about posting photos of her daughter, but when she does, she's totally effusive.

Here's the pic for National Daughters Day:

I love it.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE