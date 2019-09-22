image
Katie Holmes Spends Her Weekend Harvesting Grapes for Dom Pérignon

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
2003 Toronto International Film Festival - "The Singing Detective" Press Conference
James DevaneyGetty Images
  • On Saturday, after a series of mysterious Instagram posts that seemed to have been taken from inside a moving vehicle on a road trip, Katie Holmes revealed her final destination: Dom Pérignon's vineyards in France.
    • The actress first revealed her location with a closeup photo of grapes captioned, "Harvest season" and tagging the famous wine brand.
      • On Sunday, Katie shared a photo of herself actually helping with said harvest while basking in the French sunshine. It was gorgeous and envy-inducing.

        This weekend, Katie Holmes hung out at the Dom Pérignon vineyards in France, casually helping harvest grapes for champagne.

        In other words: Katie Holmes spent this weekend living THE LIFE.

        On Saturday, she teased us with a series of photos that appeared to have been taken from inside a moving vehicle, leading us to believe that a road trip must be going down.

        Never in our wildest dreams would we have guessed that Katie's "road trip" was traveling to a French vineyard to help with the harvest season, but that's because we're mere mortals.

        Even on Saturday, there were hints that Katie's destination was the Dom Pérignon vineyard, but today she gifted us with a photo of herself (in and of itself a Katie Instagram rarity) helping with the harvest, drenched in French sunlight and looking like a wine-scented angel.

        Behold:

        "Thank you @domperignonofficial for the experience of celebrating the harvest season!" she captioned the FOMO-inducing photo.

        The envy is real.

