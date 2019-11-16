Meghan Markle's Personal Makeup Artist Reveals the Secret to Her Perfect Brows

While just about every single thing about Meghan Markle is practically perfect, her eyebrows have long been one of the Duchess of Sussex's most envied features.

In an appearance on ITV's Lorraine, Meghan's longtime friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, shared his tips and tricks for getting brows like the royal's.

Martin famously did Meghan's makeup for her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

It's common knowledge that Meghan Markle is practically perfect in every way, but even a real-life Poppins like the Duchess of Sussex has certain features that just stand out. For Meghan, her bold, impeccably-shaped brows have always been on that list.

If you've ever caught yourself lusting for Duchess brows of your very own, you're in luck because Meghan's longtime friend and personal makeup artist, Daniel Martin, is not treating the trick to achieving them like a state secret.

Martin appeared on ITV's Lorraine this week, where he explained the tricks behind Meghan's brows, as well as his own top dos and don'ts for maintaining perfect arches yourself.

First off, Martin said that people need to treat their eyebrows "as sisters not twins," meaning that perfect symmetry doesn't need to be the end goal (which is a huge relief, since trying to achieve perfect brow balance is an embarrassing moment from a rom-com waiting to happen), and reminded viewers that eyebrows frame the face—meaning they have a big impact on your overall beauty look.

Here are some of the tips Martin, who famously did Meghan's makeup (brows included) for her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, shared during the segment:

Focus on structure and fullness:

"As we age we tend to loose out eyebrows a bit," he explained, according to the Daily Mail. "So what we want to do, is we want to enhance her brow and really figure out that structure, really figure out those holes and spots that we lost."

Go against the grain:

Martin's personal product pick when it comes to brows? Brow gel. He didn't endorse a specific brand, but Gimme Brow from Benefit Cosmetics is a good place to start if you're just journeying into the world of brow gel:

Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel - Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Cosmetics sephora.com $12.00 SHOP NOW

Martin explained that the key to making the most of brow gel is to apply it against the growth of the hair for a optimum brow game.

Add eyeshadow:

Your brow-perfecting kit should include more that just brow-specific products. Martin suggests keeping a neutral eyeshadow palette on hand and applying a lighter shade of powder just below the brow for a fuller look.

"So when you go in, go one shade lighter and just fill it in," he explained.



And hairspray:

Finally, Martin proved that hairspray is handy for keeping your brows in place—which makes sense, considering they are hair. To apply hairspray to your brows to extend the life of their perfection, spray the product on a mascara spoolie and use that to lightly brush the hairspray onto your brows.

"I feel like once you get to a place with your brow you can use a setting. I have a friend who puts hair spray on a mascara spoolie and finishes off her brow like that," he said.

Beware tweezers:

There's nothing inherently wrong with thin '90s brows, but they're not the look Martin is going for.

"So one mistake a lot of people make is over-tweezing or over-plucking your brows," he said. "When that happens you want to find something that you can easily go in to apply but you don’t want to re-shape or re-structure your brow."

Sounds simple enough.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here