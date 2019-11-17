Shop Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Favorite Travel Shoes

Although they each have their own unique senses of style, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle share a love of espadrille wedges, particularly when traveling.

Kate was photographed in a pair of espadrilles during her 2016 tour of India and Meghan wore her own espadrilles during her tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2018 and again during her 2019 tour of South Africa over the summer.

The trend isn't unique to members of the British royal family. Queen Letizia of Spain was photographed in a pair of espadrille wedges this week during her royal tour of Cuba.

If you want to vacation in true royal style, shop Letizia, Meghan, and Kate's favorite espadrille wedges below.

Queen Letizia in Cuba

Carlos Alvarez Getty Images

Letizia's Mint & Rose espadrille wedges are sold out, but these Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles, which retail for $135, are similar:

Courtesy Carina Wedge Espadrilles Castaner shopbop.com $135.00 SHOP NOW

Meghan Markle in Australia and South Africa

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their royal tour of Australia in 2018. Ryan Pierse Getty Images

Meghan Markle during her royal tour of South Africa in 2019. Chris Jackson Getty Images

Meghan's exact Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles, which retail for $120, are still available to shop:

Courtesy Carina 60 canvas wedge espadrilles Castañer net-a-porter.com $135.00 SHOP NOW

Kate Middleton in Monsoon wedges

Chris Jackson Getty Images

While Kate's Monsoon wedges are no longer available, these Soludos Wedge Lace-Up Espadrille Sandals, which retail for $95, are a close match:

Courtesy Wedge Lace-Up Espadrille Sandal [width : m] SOLUDOS nordstrom.com $94.95 SHOP NOW

And, just for good measure, here are some other amazing, royal-inspired espadrille wedges to shop:

Marc Fisher LTD Adalyn Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $80

Courtesy Adalyn Espadrille Wedge Sandal [width : m] MARC FISHER LTD nordstrom.com $80.00 SHOP NOW

Pelle Moda Raven Espadrille Wedge, $96

Courtesy Raven Espadrille Wedge PELLE MODA nordstrom.com $95.96 SHOP NOW

André Assous Anouka Espadrille Wedge, $130

Courtesy André Assous Anouka Espadrille Wedge [width : m] ANDRE ASSOUS nordstrom.com $129.95 SHOP NOW

See By Chloé Suede and leather espadrille wedge sandals, $175

Courtesy Suede and leather espadrille wedge sandals See By Chloé net-a-porter.com $175.00 SHOP NOW

Prada Leather and woven raffia espadrille wedge sandals, $720

Courtesy Leather and woven raffia espadrille wedge sandals Prada net-a-porter.com $720.00 SHOP NOW

