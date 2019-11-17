The United States Capitol building at night in Washington DC, USA.
Shop Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Favorite Travel Shoes

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
Stephen PondGetty Images
    • Kate was photographed in a pair of espadrilles during her 2016 tour of India and Meghan wore her own espadrilles during her tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2018 and again during her 2019 tour of South Africa over the summer.
      • The trend isn't unique to members of the British royal family. Queen Letizia of Spain was photographed in a pair of espadrille wedges this week during her royal tour of Cuba.

        Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are both fashion icons, but each of the duchesses have their own unique sense of style. There is some overlap in their wardrobes, however—like their love of wearing espadrilles while traveling.

        The Duchess of Cambridge wore the shoe style during her royal tour of India in 2016 and the Duchess of Sussex wore them during both of her official royal tours—to Australia and New Zealand in 2018 and, even more recently, to South Africa over the summer.

        Kate and Meghan aren't the only royals who pack espadrilles in their travel wardrobes. Queen Letizia of Spain was photographed in a pair of espadrille wedges this week during her royal tour of Cuba with her husband, King Felipe.

        If you want to vacation in true royal style, shop Letizia, Meghan, and Kate's favorite espadrille wedges below.

        Queen Letizia in Cuba

        Day 2 - Spanish Royals Visit Cuba
        Carlos AlvarezGetty Images

        Letizia's Mint & Rose espadrille wedges are sold out, but these Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles, which retail for $135, are similar:

        Courtesy
        Carina Wedge Espadrilles
        Castaner shopbop.com
        $135.00
        SHOP NOW

        Meghan Markle in Australia and South Africa

        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 4
        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their royal tour of Australia in 2018.
        Ryan PierseGetty Images

        The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
        Meghan Markle during her royal tour of South Africa in 2019.
        Chris JacksonGetty Images

        Meghan's exact Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles, which retail for $120, are still available to shop:

        Courtesy
        Carina 60 canvas wedge espadrilles
        Castañer net-a-porter.com
        $135.00
        SHOP NOW

        Kate Middleton in Monsoon wedges

        The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Visit India & Bhutan - Day 1
        Chris JacksonGetty Images

        While Kate's Monsoon wedges are no longer available, these Soludos Wedge Lace-Up Espadrille Sandals, which retail for $95, are a close match:

        Courtesy
        Wedge Lace-Up Espadrille Sandal [width : m]
        SOLUDOS nordstrom.com
        $94.95
        SHOP NOW

        And, just for good measure, here are some other amazing, royal-inspired espadrille wedges to shop:

        Marc Fisher LTD Adalyn Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $80

        Courtesy
        Adalyn Espadrille Wedge Sandal [width : m]
        MARC FISHER LTD nordstrom.com
        $80.00
        SHOP NOW

        Pelle Moda Raven Espadrille Wedge, $96

        Courtesy
        Raven Espadrille Wedge
        PELLE MODA nordstrom.com
        $95.96
        SHOP NOW

        André Assous Anouka Espadrille Wedge, $130

        Courtesy
        André Assous Anouka Espadrille Wedge [width : m]
        ANDRE ASSOUS nordstrom.com
        $129.95
        SHOP NOW

        See By Chloé Suede and leather espadrille wedge sandals, $175

        Courtesy
        Suede and leather espadrille wedge sandals
        See By Chloé net-a-porter.com
        $175.00
        SHOP NOW

        Prada Leather and woven raffia espadrille wedge sandals, $720

        Courtesy
        Leather and woven raffia espadrille wedge sandals
        Prada net-a-porter.com
        $720.00
        SHOP NOW

