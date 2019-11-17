Shop Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Favorite Travel Shoes

- Although they each have their own unique senses of style, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle share a love of espadrille wedges, particularly when traveling.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are both fashion icons, but each of the duchesses have their own unique sense of style. There is some overlap in their wardrobes, however—like their love of wearing espadrilles while traveling.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore the shoe style during her royal tour of India in 2016 and the Duchess of Sussex wore them during both of her official royal tours—to Australia and New Zealand in 2018 and, even more recently, to South Africa over the summer.
Kate and Meghan aren't the only royals who pack espadrilles in their travel wardrobes. Queen Letizia of Spain was photographed in a pair of espadrille wedges this week during her royal tour of Cuba with her husband, King Felipe.
If you want to vacation in true royal style, shop Letizia, Meghan, and Kate's favorite espadrille wedges below.
Queen Letizia in Cuba
Letizia's Mint & Rose espadrille wedges are sold out, but these Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles, which retail for $135, are similar:
Meghan Markle in Australia and South Africa
Meghan's exact Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles, which retail for $120, are still available to shop:
Kate Middleton in Monsoon wedges
While Kate's Monsoon wedges are no longer available, these Soludos Wedge Lace-Up Espadrille Sandals, which retail for $95, are a close match:
And, just for good measure, here are some other amazing, royal-inspired espadrille wedges to shop:
Marc Fisher LTD Adalyn Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $80
Pelle Moda Raven Espadrille Wedge, $96
André Assous Anouka Espadrille Wedge, $130
See By Chloé Suede and leather espadrille wedge sandals, $175
Prada Leather and woven raffia espadrille wedge sandals, $720
