Marking two years since their royal engagement announcement, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding photographer has shared a special tribute post.



Alexi Lubomirski photographed the royal wedding for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and has revealed some unbelievable facts about the day which make the photos even more special.



A never-before-seen, candid image of Meghan and Harry as bride and groom was also shared with royal family fans to celebrate their marriage.

You probably thought that you knew everything there was to know about the royal wedding by now. It’s your specialist subject, you’re a royal fact checker, you could write a thesis on May 19 2018 and throughly enjoy the process. But still, we bet even the most expert of royal wedding geeks didn’t know this.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked the milestone of two years since they announced their engagement, and the couple celebrated by sharing a never-before-seen candid photo taken just after they tied the knot at Windsor Castle. The photographer for their big day, Alexi Lubomirski, posted an Instagram tribute to the anniversary too, as it was also two years since he received the all-important phone call from Kensington Palace.

Sharing the adorable, laidback snap of Meghan and Harry as bride and groom, Lubomirski wrote: “2 years ago today, Kensington Palace called my phone, out of the blue… to ask if I would be interested in doing a project together.”

He went on to explain that the call came “whilst i was sitting in a hospital waiting room, waiting for a family member to wake up after a 10 hour brain surgery. Two weeks later, i was shooting the official engagement portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Not only did the ‘project’ (oh you know, just the royal wedding) have a fairly intense and dramatic start for Lubomirski, but the pressure was well and truly on during the big day, too. He went on to reveal a surprising fact about Meghan and Harry’s wedding shoot, which only makes the final images even more special.



Getty Images

“The next year, I was shooting the official wedding portraits at Windsor castle. This is an outtake from the Rose garden where we were given 3 minutes to take some informal pictures of the happy couple after the wedding reception,” he revealed.

THREE MINUTES. I can’t even pour my cereal and add milk in three minutes, yet here are Harry, Meghan and Lubomirski creating iconic, romantic photographs that’ll go down in history. That’s what you call ‘time efficient’.

