Meghan Markle's Old 'Deal or No Deal' Case Is Going Up for Auction

Long before she was a working royal, Meghan Markle was a working actress, taking whatever gigs that came her way.

From 2006-2007, that meant working as a "Suitcase Girl" on the game show Deal or No Deal, on which Meghan held Case 24.

Meghan's original case is going up for auction, where it's expected to bring in about $6,500.

Before Meghan Markle was the Duchess of Sussex, before she was even Rachel Zane on Suits, she was just an up-and-coming actress, taking the jobs she could get.

As any royal fan knows, one of Meghan's earliest showbiz gigs was as a "suitcase girl" on Deal or No Deal, where she would emote expressively any time a contestant chose case No. 24.

Looking back on her time on the show, Meghan once revealed that she was secretly desperate for contestants to pick her case so she could leave the stage and give her aching feet a break.

"I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down," she said of her time on the NBC series.

Meghan joined the game show, hosted by Howie Mandel, in 2006, during the show's second season, and stayed just one year before leaving to focus on more traditional acting roles in 2007. Meghan landed the role of Rachel Zane on Suits and starred on the USA series from 2011 until 2018, when she married her Prince Charming, Harry, and retired from acting to focus on life as a working royal.

Now, however, one royal fanatic will have a chance to own a piece of Meghan's pre-royal history because Cast 24 is for sale.

The original Deal or No Deal prop, which Meghan held for 34 episodes, is going up for auction in Hollywood: A Collector’s Ransom Auction, The Sun reports. It's expected to go for about £5,000 (about $6,500).

The auction, which will also include other pieces of Hollywood history like Judy Garland's blue and white jumper from The Wizard of Oz and the letter Marty McFly leaves behind to warn Doc Brown of his fate in Back to the Future, will be held over the course of three days later this month, on December 17, 18 and 19.

