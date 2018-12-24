Here's Why So Many Kardashians and Jenners Are Missing from the Family's Annual Christmas Card

Every medium has its own iconic Christmas traditions. In books, The Grinch and A Christmas Carol reign supreme. In movies, you have It's a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story. On TV, A Charlie Brown Christmas and those old claymation specials about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman brought the holiday feels to an entire generation. And now there's Instagram with its own iconic Christmas tradition: The Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card.

The reality TV dynasty family have been turning out iconic and elaborate Christmas cards for years, but this year's card was an exception to that rule. For one—just humans sitting on a white couch in front of a white backdrop. For another, doesn't actually feature the whole Kardashian-Jenner family. In fact, there are several notable absences, including Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner, and family puppet master matriarch, Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian explained why Kendall and so many other members of the KarJenner clan are missing from this year's family Christmas card. In an Instagram post along with the partial family portrait, the reality star and fragrance mogul wrote:

"CHRISTMAS 2018. This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules [were] changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas."

So, there you have it. No major drama, just good old-fashioned holiday season (and TV-filming and company-running, in the KarJenners' case) busyness.

