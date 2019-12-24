In a preview of the annual recording of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas message, an accompanying photo of the Queen at her desk had no picture of Harry, Meghan, or their son Archie.

There could be a number of reasons for this, but fans were worried it was a snub.

Well this is intriguing. We just got a preview of Queen Elizabeth's annual Christmas address, and fans immediately noted a conspicuous absence from the framed photos on her desk this year: There's no Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, or Archie Harrison.

Fans were quick to point out that every family member included this year is in the line of succession: Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their family. The Queen's father King George, giving his own address. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. And lastly, Prince Philip, who just came home from the hospital in time for Christmas. But, in reaction to that, others noted that last year included photos from Meghan and Harry's wedding, as well as Eugenie's wedding and a huge family photo (from Charles' 70th birthday).

Of course, let's just put this out there right now: The Queen is allowed to do things however she chooses. In 2017, for living family members, she just had a photo of her two grandchildren at the time, Charlotte and George, as well as Philip. In 2016 she had a photo of Philip, and a photo of Charles and herself. It changes every single year, probably to avoid this exact challenge. It's just that the timing is a bit crummy. Plus, Archie was born earlier this year, so the absence feels a bit confusing. BUT, with all that said, the Queen's message this year centered around this being a "bumpy" time and "small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding." So if one might read into anything, it's the vision of a strong monarchy in times of struggle, perhaps.

Also, as royal reporter Elizabeth Holmes noted in her Instagram Stories, the picture is taken in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, which is where Harry and Meghan's wedding and christening photos were taken—so that might be a very subtle shoutout to the Sussexes?

For reference, this is last year's:

I...don't know how to feel, TBH.

