image
Today's Top Stories
1
See the Sussex's First Family Christmas Card
image
2
All the Times Women Absolutely Crushed It in 2019
image
3
Makeup Trends for Winter 2019, According to MUAs
image
4
Check Mate: We're Mad for Plaid Coats
image
5
Read 'Such a Fun Age' With Us in January

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Still Have a Gloriously "Flirtatious" Relationship

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • Of course, they insist it's all platonic, but that they "dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together."

        If you ever stayed friends with an ex, first of all, congratulations, because that is a high level of difficulty that I have never managed to accomplish. Second of all, you probably know that special bond that you two share, despite being broken up? Where you have inside jokes and you just get each other completely? Yea, well, according to a source talking to Us Weekly, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt still totally have the same vibe—nearly 15 years after their messy split.

        “Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times,” the source explained. “They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that.”

        Related Story
        image
        A Detailed Timeline of Jen and Brad

        “It took a while for Jen to heal and for Brad to stop feeling bad for how he left her back in 2005,” the source added. “This is something they’ve taken their time with, and they’re well aware of the hysteria around their relationship among their fans.” (I guess that's probably me too, because I loved them together.)

        Oh and also, they talk, you guys. "Their bond is solid. They’ve come a really long way." That includes Pitt coming to her holiday party and 50th birthday bash earlier this year, so, yea. They talk, if you know what I mean.

        image
        Ron Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

        Jen and Brad forever, not sorry.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Brad Pitt Went to Jennifer Aniston's Holiday Party
        image
        Jennifer Aniston Shares a 'Mugshot' on Instagram
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4 What Meghan & Harry Are Up To In Canada
        image Meghan Markle's BFF Slammed the Media
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Bash
        "Happy Birthday, Elizabeth Taylor: A Celebration of Life" Kim & Kanye Give North Michael Jackson's Jacket
        image The Kardashians' Christmas Eve Party Was Extra
        Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
        All the Photos of the Royals Celebrating Christmas
        The Duke And Duchess of Cambridge Release Their Christmas Card Here's a New Royal Kids Photo for Christmas
        image Why Meg and Harry Aren't at Sandringham Christmas
        BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHRISTMAS George and Charlotte Made Their Christmas Debut
        2016 Royal Tour To Canada Of The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge - Victoria, British Columbia What Kate Middleton Got Her Kids for Christmas