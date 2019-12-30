Here's an extremely cute throwback photo to start your Monday: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's youngest daughter, Faith, just turned 9, and Kidman shared the cutest snap to celebrate (as well as a picture of Faith's birthday cake). The photo is distressingly flawless, considering all my baby photos involve a runny nose, a ring of chocolate around my mouth, or a fully-fledged toddler tantrum.

"Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith!" Kidman captioned the super-sweet photo. As People reports, Faith Margaret is the youngest of Kidman's two children with Urban; her older sister, Sunday Rose, is 11. Kidman also shares two children with her ex, Tom Cruise: 24-year-old Connor, and Isabella, known as Bella, who's 27.

In an interview earlier this year with Vanity Fair, Kidman shared a few tidbits about her children. Both of her kids with Urban share their dad's musicality, for one: Faith plays violin, while Sunday plays piano. Connor, her son with Cruise, also works in the music industry and lives in Miami, Kidman revealed, while Bella lives in London and launched her own T-shirt line. "You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady," Kidman told the magazine. "They both had English accents when they were little."

Kidman's youngest kids might get the occasional shoutout on their mom's Instagram, but they won't be posting any time soon: "They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram," she said, adding, "I try to keep some sort of boundaries."

