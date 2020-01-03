Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Today's Top Stories
1
Cameron Diaz Announces the Birth of Her Daughter
Day 1 - Street Style - Stockholm Runway SS19
2
Amazon ﻿Has Some Really Cute Boots, Actually
image
3
'Little Weirds' Will Make You Feel Things
image
4
These Will Be the Must-Watch TV Shows of 2020
image
5
Time’s Up for Wall Street

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Prince George Wears Plaid Pants in a New Portrait of Four Generations of Royals

image
By Jenny Hollander
image
Shutterstock

And on the third day (of January), God gave us Prince George wearing plaid pants. Yes, the rumors are true: In a new portrait released Friday evening UK time, George, the youngest of the immediate heirs to the British throne, is photographed standing with the three in front of him in line, Prince William, Prince Charles, and, of course, the Queen. It's a lovely, regal portrait, but do not allow yourself to be distracted. The most important part is that Prince George is wearing plaid pants.

First: The plaid! Prince George was clearly paying attention at last spring's Paris Fashion Week, where designers' fall/winter collections were filled with plaid. Or perhaps, even more likely, the bold choice is symbolic. Like his mother, Kate Middleton, and aunt, Meghan Markle, who often use their clothes as an opportunity to send a message or champion certain designers, Prince George (or, really, in this case the royal family since a six-year-old likely isn't dressing himself for a moment like this!) could be saying something with this fashion pick. In spite of Scottish independence efforts in recent years, and in spite of the ongoing shadow of Brexit, George wearing what appears to be Scottish Black Watch tartan trousers in this portrait shows that the royal family continues to take pride in the future of their union.

image
Shutterstock

Second: Long pants! If you keep up with George, you'll know that he is almost always seen in shorts. That's because, per royal tradition, trousers are reserved for "older" boys. (I quote: "It is considered very suburban for a little boy to be in long trousers when he is just a little boy.") Now he's the oldest of three, now that he's six years old (seven later this year!), George is no longer a "little" boy. The not-so-little prince has been photographed before wearing long trousers, but not in a formal setting like this one. Not in a photograph that will hang on the hallowed halls of Buckingham Palace for decades to come. Centuries!

image
Prince George, in shorts, in the last formal photo taken of the four successors to the throne.
Shutterstock

Feeling blessed? Inspired? Yes, me too. If you, too, badly want your own pair of plaid trousers, we've taken the liberty of collecting a few of our favorites for you. Don't thank us. Thank Prince George.

Sebastian Checked Pants
Sebastian Checked Pants
Tibi net-a-porter.com
$237.50
SHOP NOW
Cameron Slim Crop Pants
Cameron Slim Crop Pants
J.Crew jcrew.com
$132.99
SHOP NOW
Cropped Plaid Pants
Cropped Plaid Pants
Velvet by Graham & Spencer bloomingdales.com
$229.00
SHOP NOW
Frankie Black Watch Tartan Pants
Frankie Black Watch Tartan Pants
J.CREW nordstrom.com
$188.00
SHOP NOW

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
2016 Royal Tour To Canada Of The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge - Victoria, British Columbia
Prince George Listens to the Same Song Every Day
image
What's On Prince George's Christmas List
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4 Meghan Markle Was Spotted Hiking in Canada
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan & Harry's Christmas Gifts for Archie
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa See Meghan and Harry's NYE Instagram Photo
image
Every Time Queen E Loaned Out Her Jewels
image Kate Has One Regret About Royal Christmas
2016 Royal Tour To Canada Of The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge - Victoria, British Columbia Prince George Listens to the Same Song Every Day
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day George & Charlotte Practiced Their Christmas Debut
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two Apply to Work & Live at Windsor Castle With Royals
image The Queen Mentioned Baby Archie in Her Speech
BRITAIN-ROYALS Shop the Dress Kate Wore to Her Latest Engagement