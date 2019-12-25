Last night on Instagram, Kim Kardashian West revealed that she and husband Kanye West gave their oldest daughter, North West, Michael Jackson's iconic black-and-diamond jacket.

Jackson wore the jacket in 1997; Kardashian had the jacket tacked at the arms so that as she gets bigger they can let out the jacket. That way, Kardashian explained, she can wear it "her whole life."

The last time we saw North, it was as a part of the (Photoshopped) Kardashian-West Christmas card.

Wow, wow, wow. Can you even imagine getting this for a Christmas present? Kim Kardashian revealed on Instagram Stories last night that she and Kanye West gave their daughter North Michael Jackson's iconic black velvet jacket with diamonds at the shoulder and chest and a burgundy armband on the right arm. Apparently North is a huge fan of the singer and she absolutely adored the gift (I am still basically speechless, you guys).

Kardashian explained,

"For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket. And this was Michael Jackson's jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor. And North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this. So we won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas and we had it tacked up so she can wear it. And the sleeves are half tacked up so when she gets older we can untack this sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life. And she is so grateful and so excited."

Jackson first wore the jacket when he attended "Happy Birthday, Elizabeth Taylor: A Celebration of Life" with Taylor in 1997. According to E!, "The jacket had sold for a winning bid of $65,625 at Julien's Auctions' Icons And Idols: Rock N' Roll event in New York in October."

Barry King Getty Images

Here are a few screenshots from Kardashian's story—she added pictures of Jackson and Taylor inside the jacket, presumably so we/North could see the comparison:

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian Instagram

And the full video is here (swipe through):

Wow.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE