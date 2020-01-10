Post-resignation from being senior members of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posted on Instagram for the first time.

It's a post of their recent social engagement, ignoring the (massive) changes they and the Royal Family are currently undergoing.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account has just posted for the first time since announcing that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be resigning as senior royals, setting up a home/s in North America, and living more privately away from the British press. And it's...a totally banal look at their engagement earlier this week?

The post reads,

"Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and 'Together, Our Community Cookbook.' These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness.



The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond."

If I wanted to be a bit snarky, this is definitely a "business as usual" post despite the massive bombshell they just threw into the Royal Family, and I doubt some fans will be fooled. In my non-expert opinion, it makes them look a teeny-tiny bit disingenuous. For all we knew at the time, the couple was still planning on continuing their royal duties for the foreseeable future. And who knows whether they're ever going to undertake a royal ending ever again (or for a long time to come).

The comments on the post are filled with lots of love too. "Wishing you both all the happiness in the world on your new adventures ❤️" wrote one fan. "We support you 110%❤️🥰" wrote another. I'm sure the critical ones are coming, but it's nice to see support for the couple as well during what's very likely a tough time for them.

Here's the post:

Interesting...

