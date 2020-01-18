image
The Queen's Aides Have Reportedly Hit a "Deadlock" in Finalizing the Details of Harry and Meghan's Exit

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
    • The Queen has instructed her courtiers to move quickly to an agreement, giving them a timeline of "days, not weeks" to come up with a plan.
      • Issues still being negotiated include the future of the Sussexes' titles, finances, and security arrangements.

        Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family more than a week ago, the details of their exit are still being negotiated.

        According to a new report from the Daily Mail, the Queen's top aides are still working on the deal—and it's not going great.

        The Mail reports that a source close to the royals says the negotiations are in a "deadlock" and that, in spite of "huge pressure" to reach an agreement by the end of this week, insiders say it "couldn't be done."

        Still, Buckingham Palace is reportedly expected to release a statement with an update about Harry and Meghan's exit "imminently," according to the Daily Mail. The Queen is apparently pressuring her courtiers to come up with a solution to the issue quickly—"in days, not weeks."

        Among the issues still being ironed out are the future of the Sussexes' titles, finances, and security arrangements.

        Harry is still in the United Kingdom following a summit in Sandringham on Monday with the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William. Meghan, on the other hand, is still in Canada with their son, Archie Harrison.

        Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan
        Doria Ragland Says Meghan Will "Always Be Okay"
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
        Harry and Meghan's Dogs Have Already Left the UK
