Yesterday as spotted in Canada, Meghan Markle conducted two public engagements wearing her Suetables Vanessa pendant with Archie's zodiax sign on it.

The pendant is still available, and was a subtle sign of love for the young mom, even while she and Prince Harry are very busy right now.

Meghan's first appearance since stepping down as a senior royal was for a really sweet cause.

After the news broke that Meghan Markle did two (not officially royal but charitably focused) outings in Canada yesterday, eagle-eyed fans noticed that she was rewearing an important piece of jewelry: the Suetables Vanessa pendant that has son Archie Harrison's zodiac sign (Taurus)!

Vanessa Coin Zodiac Charm Sutables suetables.com CA$39.00 SHOP IT

It's such a lovely and subtle shoutout: She and Prince Harry are spending time apart while Harry conducts some official royal outings in the United Kingdom. Meghan is at home watching over baby Archie but still has time to focus on non-profit work (which I love). So she has her son close to her heart while both parents are busy.

The last time she wore the necklace was in November 2019 during a royal outing, during which she also wore another Suetables pendant necklace for Harry (Aries), which is also adorable. At the time, Suetables was quick to ID which necklaces she was wearing and which sign was which. The Vanessa pendant is $39 in silver and $159 in 10k gold—in Canadian dollars, which means it's even less in USD. The Taurus (and a number of other signs) are available, so you're welcome, is what I'm saying.

Here's the picture from yesterday's event:

And you can also spot it in this black-and-white photo that Justice for Girls shared:

Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples. Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership. #DuchessOfSussex pic.twitter.com/M9LaqEELl7 — Justice For Girls (@JFG_Canada) January 16, 2020

She (and the necklace) look gorgeous.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE