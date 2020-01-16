image
Today's Top Stories
1
Electability Is About Us—Not the Candidate
image
2
All the Single Ladies...Are Buying Homes
image
3
These Are the 3 Lipsticks I'm Obsessed With RN
image
4
Jurnee Smollett-Bell Is a Real Life Superhero
image
5
Uber Eats﻿' Liz Meyerdirk on Her Power Uniform

Meghan Markle Rewears the Zodiac Necklace With Archie's Sign as She Attends an Event

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
    • The pendant is still available, and was a subtle sign of love for the young mom, even while she and Prince Harry are very busy right now.

        After the news broke that Meghan Markle did two (not officially royal but charitably focused) outings in Canada yesterday, eagle-eyed fans noticed that she was rewearing an important piece of jewelry: the Suetables Vanessa pendant that has son Archie Harrison's zodiac sign (Taurus)!

        Vanessa Coin Zodiac Charm
        Vanessa Coin Zodiac Charm
        Sutables suetables.com
        CA$39.00
        SHOP IT

        It's such a lovely and subtle shoutout: She and Prince Harry are spending time apart while Harry conducts some official royal outings in the United Kingdom. Meghan is at home watching over baby Archie but still has time to focus on non-profit work (which I love). So she has her son close to her heart while both parents are busy.

        The last time she wore the necklace was in November 2019 during a royal outing, during which she also wore another Suetables pendant necklace for Harry (Aries), which is also adorable. At the time, Suetables was quick to ID which necklaces she was wearing and which sign was which. The Vanessa pendant is $39 in silver and $159 in 10k gold—in Canadian dollars, which means it's even less in USD. The Taurus (and a number of other signs) are available, so you're welcome, is what I'm saying.

        Here's the picture from yesterday's event:

        And you can also spot it in this black-and-white photo that Justice for Girls shared:

        She (and the necklace) look gorgeous.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Meghan Markle's Zodiac Necklaces Are Shoppable
        image
        Meghan & Harry Are Planning a Move to L.A.
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Joins Family Action To Mark New Patronage We Got a New Kate Middleton Pic for Her Birthday
        image A Meghan Markle–Beloved Jewelry Brand Is on Sale
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan Markle Wore a Crisp, Chic Outfit
        image
        Just a Bunch of Royals Looking Totally Casual
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House Meghan Markle Is Glowing In a Camel Coat
        image Meghan Markle's Favorite Reeboks Are On Sale Now
        Celebrities At 2018 French Open - Day One Pippa Middleton Rocks a Sexy Red Bikini
        image Pippa Middleton Hits the Beach in St. Barths
        image
        Every Time Queen E Loaned Out Her Jewels
        BRITAIN-ROYALS Shop the Dress Kate Wore to Her Latest Engagement