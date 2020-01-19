Prince Harry Looks Happier Than He Has in Months Amid Royal Exit News, a Royal Correspondent Says

This weekend, royal fans got a new update on the terms of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new roles in the royal family.

According to royal reporter Emily Andrews, Harry and Meghan's "Megxit" decision was a long time coming and followed months of obvious unhappiness for the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's step away from royal duties is nearly complete. This weekend, the Queen and Buckingham Palace took the next step in making the move official, releasing statements with details about the couple's new arrangement.

According to The Sun's royal correspondent, Emily Andrews, Harry has been looking noticeably relieved since he and Meghan first announced their decision to step back from their roles as working royals. At a recent event before the Queen's statement, Harry already looked like "the weight of the world had gone from his shoulders," according to Andrews.

"I don't think he particularly wanted to go into the garden of Buckingham Palace to be presented with the royal press core but I definitely think he seemed as if things were going better for him," Andrews added.

Andrews didn't seem surprised by the "Megxit" decision, and explained that, in her role as a royal reporter, she's noticed how unhappy Harry has been for several months now.



"Certainly over the last 18 months or two years, we've seen him really grumpy, sad, and bad-tempered," she said. "Ultimately, no wants anyone to be unhappy—and he certainly seems to have been unhappy recently."

