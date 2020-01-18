What does the future hold for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? That's the question royal fans around the world have been asking themselves ever since the couple announced their plan to step back from their roles as senior working royals.

This weekend, the Queen and Buckingham Palace released statements about Harry and Meghan's next steps. The Buckingham Palace statement, in particular, offered up some details about the agreement reached between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the royal family. Although we now know that Harry and Meghan will be allowed to continue to use the Sussex name, one thing that remains unclear is how the move will impact their use of Sussex Royal as a personal brand. Here's what we know about the future of the Sussex brand right now.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now that they're stepping back from their work with the royal family?

According to the Buckingham Palace release, Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles, but they will retain and continue to use their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," Buckingham Palace explained in its statement.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to pursue their charitable works?

Yes. This one has been clear from the start. Even though they are taking a step back from their roles as working royals, Harry and Meghan will continue to use their notoriety and platform to support charitable causes.

"With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations," Buckingham Palace explained. "While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to use their Sussex Royal brand?

While it's clear that Harry and Meghan will continue to pursue their charitable projects, it's not clear if they will continue to do so under the Sussex Royal brand, according to royal experts.

"Whether they will continue to use the Sussex Royal name is still being discussed," HELLO! magazine royal editor Emily Nash explained on Twitter. "But 'they will always be members of the royal family,' says a source. They will no longer use HRH titles as they are 'no longer working members of the royal family.' Reminder, this starts in Spring."

Harry and Meghan have not commented publicly on the future of the Sussex Royal brand as of yet, but they have updated their official Sussex Royal website, writing:

"In line with the statement by Her Majesty The Queen, information on the roles and work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be updated on this website in due course. We appreciate your patience and invite you to explore the site to see the current works of Their Royal Highnesses."

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

