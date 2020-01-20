image
Brad Pitt Watched Jennifer Aniston's SAGs Speech From Backstage

image
By Jenny Hollander
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show
Rich FuryGetty Images

In a sweet moment exclusively captured by E! News, Brad Pitt watched his ex-wife and "good friend" Jennifer Aniston accept her award for The Morning Show from backstage at the SAG Awards. In the video, you can't see much of Pitt's face, but you can see him watching the speech with what appears to be a smile on his face—am I reading too much into this? Maybe!—while standing close to the monitor.

Here's the video:

It was a big night for the exes and now "good friends" (I'm sorry, I can't stop referencing that one); earlier in the evening, during his own acceptance speech, Pitt had poked fun at himself over his failed marriages. “It was a difficult part: a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife," he said, and paused. Cue laughter, and Jennifer Aniston applauding and smiling.

Oh, you guys. In another nod to "good friends"—truly the theme of this SAG Awards—Aniston gave a shout-out to her longtime friend and costar two times over, Reese Witherspoon, who worked with Aniston in both Friends and The Morning Show. "I love you, girl," she called out to Witherspoon.

