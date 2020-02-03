There were many things I didn't understand at the Super Bowl this year—first and foremost, I've never quite grasped the rules of football—but I could never, and will never, understand why Jason Momoa's Rocket Mortgage commercial had to happen to me. While Momoa maintained on Instagram that he had the "time of his life" during the filming of the commercial, I...don't know that my own life will bounce back from this.
Here's the full commercial:
I...I just didn't think that Jason Momoa taking his shirt off could ever leave me feeling unsettled and creeped out to my core, but here we are.
First, Momoa removed his arms.
Then, he just went ahead and took off his torso.
And then his full head of hair.
Lisa Bonet was in it, but even she couldn't save this...situation.
I was not alone in feeling thoroughly unsettled by these developments.
Okay. Yeah. If you'll excuse me, I'm off to have some nightmares now. Thanks. Thanks, I hate it.
