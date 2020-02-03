There were many things I didn't understand at the Super Bowl this year—first and foremost, I've never quite grasped the rules of football—but I could never, and will never, understand why Jason Momoa's Rocket Mortgage commercial had to happen to me. While Momoa maintained on Instagram that he had the "time of his life" during the filming of the commercial, I...don't know that my own life will bounce back from this.

Here's the full commercial:

I...I just didn't think that Jason Momoa taking his shirt off could ever leave me feeling unsettled and creeped out to my core, but here we are.

First, Momoa removed his arms.

Then, he just went ahead and took off his torso.

And then his full head of hair.

Lisa Bonet was in it, but even she couldn't save this...situation.

I was not alone in feeling thoroughly unsettled by these developments.

Dear God,

Can I please unsee the jason momoa commercial.

Sincerely,

Ruined IV Life pic.twitter.com/lrM3v4Q6aP — Karen Goodsell (@karengoodsell) February 3, 2020

Jason Momoa, why? Why? Whatever have I done to you? pic.twitter.com/7iPeFL5urs — Sarah French (@SarahHeartsNYC) February 3, 2020

The only thing I think about the #SuperBowl so far is I feel personally attacked by the Jason Momoa ad. — Craig Widener (@Dhoosey) February 3, 2020

Watching Jason Momoa take his muscles off tonight was the most traumatizing thing that’s ever happened to me #SuperBowl2020 — Kid_Karma90 (@Kid_Karma90) February 3, 2020

Okay. Yeah. If you'll excuse me, I'm off to have some nightmares now. Thanks. Thanks, I hate it.

