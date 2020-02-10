If you thought Natalie Portman's Grecian-style black-and-gold gown and matching Dior Haute Couture cape made a statement, wait until you zoom in. The actress explained on the red carpet that she'd had the names of female directors shut out from this year's Best Director category embroidered into the cape's lining, telling reporter Amy Kaufman: "I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year, in my subtle way."

The last names embroidered onto the cape include that of: Lorene Scafaria, of Hustlers; Lulu Wang, of The Farewell; Greta Gerwig, of Little Women; Marielle Heller, of A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood; Mati Diop, of Atlantics; Melina Matsoukas, of Queen & Slim; Alma Har’el, of Honey Boy; and Céline Sciamma, of Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Here's Portman's look:

Getty Images

Getty Images

And here's a video of her explaining her decision to Kaufman:

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

Certainly one of the best looks to grace this year's red carpet, in our opinion.

