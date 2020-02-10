image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the Oscars
image
2
Ashleigh Murray Is the Real McCoy
image
3
All the Celebs That Sat Front Row at NYFW
image
4
Dating When You're $120,000 In Debt
image
5
3 Magical Minutes With Kim Kardashian

Natalie Portman's Dior Cape Is Embroidered With the Names of Female Directors

image
By Jenny Hollander
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images

If you thought Natalie Portman's Grecian-style black-and-gold gown and matching Dior Haute Couture cape made a statement, wait until you zoom in. The actress explained on the red carpet that she'd had the names of female directors shut out from this year's Best Director category embroidered into the cape's lining, telling reporter Amy Kaufman: "I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year, in my subtle way."

The last names embroidered onto the cape include that of: Lorene Scafaria, of Hustlers; Lulu Wang, of The Farewell; Greta Gerwig, of Little Women; Marielle Heller, of A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood; Mati Diop, of Atlantics; Melina Matsoukas, of Queen & Slim; Alma Har’el, of Honey Boy; and Céline Sciamma, of Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Here's Portman's look:

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

And here's a video of her explaining her decision to Kaufman:

Certainly one of the best looks to grace this year's red carpet, in our opinion.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Story
image
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the Oscars

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Oscars 2020
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Did You Spot Charlize Theron's Hidden Hair Detail?
image Billie Eilish's Reactions Made the Oscars
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Timmy Photobombed Margot on the Oscars Red Carpet
image Elizabeth Banks Rewore Her 2004 Oscars Dress
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals The Best Memes About Timothée Chalamet's Outfit
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Show Brad Pitt Dedicates Oscar to His Kids
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Saoirse Ronan Debuted Micro Bangs at the Oscars
image
The Sexiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Oscars
image Butters Brought Her Own Turkey Sandwich to Oscars
image
The Most Gorgeous Beauty Looks at the 2020 Oscars