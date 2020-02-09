image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the Oscars
image
2
Ashleigh Murray Is the Real McCoy
image
3
All the Celebs That Sat Front Row at NYFW
image
4
Dating When You're $120,000 In Debt
image
5
3 Magical Minutes With Kim Kardashian

Why Jennifer Lopez Isn't at the 2020 Oscars

Justice for her role in 'Hustlers,' please!

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Hustlers" Premiere - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/SHJ2019Getty Images

The moment the 2020 Oscar nominations were announced, the internet blew up. It wasn't just because of the lack of women in the Best Director category, but also because Ms. Jennifer Lopez was robbed of a nomination for her work in Hustlers. And, therefore, no nomination at the award show means no J.Lo at the award show. It still breaks my heart that a movie that was filmed in 29 (!) days and had an amazing cast and message received no love from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

I mean, looking at the behind the scenes footage of the movie that Lopez posted to Instagram has me mad all over again. Look at her abs!

The point is this: Since J.Lo was snubbed, there's no reason for her to attend the ceremony. She's more than welcomed to attend famous after-parties (she was at Vanity Fair's last year), but the chances of us seeing her strut on the red carpet are pretty slim.

Also, after that jaw-dropping performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, if I were her, I would be on bed rest until 2021. Not only did she and Shakira leave everything on the stage, but Lopez also had a little Hustlers moment. During the performance, Lopez, who was wearing a sparkly silver bodysuit, climbed up a black pole and then swiveled around for several full rotations, finishing with a horizontal bridge that was *chef's kiss*.

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show
Kevin C. CoxGetty Images

In a way, that show was the Oscars appearance we aren't able to have, and did it deliver! I'm off to go re-watch it again in hopes it'll give me her body without going to the gym.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
The Details of J. Lo and A. Rod's Upcoming Wedding
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
ARod Is The Perfect IG Boyfriend for J.Lo
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Oscars 2020
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Did You Spot Charlize Theron's Hidden Hair Detail?
image Billie Eilish's Reactions Made the Oscars
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Timmy Photobombed Margot on the Oscars Red Carpet
image Elizabeth Banks Rewore Her 2004 Oscars Dress
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals The Best Memes About Timothée Chalamet's Outfit
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Show Brad Pitt Dedicates Oscar to His Kids
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Saoirse Ronan Debuted Micro Bangs at the Oscars
image
The Sexiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Oscars
image Butters Brought Her Own Turkey Sandwich to Oscars
image Natalie Portman's Oscars Cape Makes a Statement