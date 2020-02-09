The moment the 2020 Oscar nominations were announced, the internet blew up. It wasn't just because of the lack of women in the Best Director category, but also because Ms. Jennifer Lopez was robbed of a nomination for her work in Hustlers. And, therefore, no nomination at the award show means no J.Lo at the award show. It still breaks my heart that a movie that was filmed in 29 (!) days and had an amazing cast and message received no love from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

I mean, looking at the behind the scenes footage of the movie that Lopez posted to Instagram has me mad all over again. Look at her abs!

The point is this: Since J.Lo was snubbed, there's no reason for her to attend the ceremony. She's more than welcomed to attend famous after-parties (she was at Vanity Fair's last year), but the chances of us seeing her strut on the red carpet are pretty slim.

Also, after that jaw-dropping performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, if I were her, I would be on bed rest until 2021. Not only did she and Shakira leave everything on the stage, but Lopez also had a little Hustlers moment. During the performance, Lopez, who was wearing a sparkly silver bodysuit, climbed up a black pole and then swiveled around for several full rotations, finishing with a horizontal bridge that was *chef's kiss*.

Kevin C. Cox Getty Images

In a way, that show was the Oscars appearance we aren't able to have, and did it deliver! I'm off to go re-watch it again in hopes it'll give me her body without going to the gym.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here