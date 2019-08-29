Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Channels Her 'Sports Illustrated' Modeling Career Perfectly

image
By Katherine J Igoe
POPSUGAR Play/Ground 2019 – Day 2
Lars NikiGetty Images
  • While the family is on vacation in Thailand, Chrissy Teigen snapped an adorable photo of daughter Luna giving off major swimsuit model vibes.
    • Chrissy Teigen last modeled for Sports Illustrated in 2017 right after having Luna, and she jokingly tagged the SI editor in the post of Luna.

        Luna Legend is already singing like her dad, and now apparently she's modeling like her mom?? This morning Chrissy posted a picture of Luna posing with modelesque perfection, captioning the photo "oh dear" and even tagging the Sports Illustrated swimsuit editor MJ Day (lol). Is a cover in her (very distant) future, just like her famous mom?

        Let's just get this out of the way—Chrissy's not trying to pressure her kids, or make them seem more adult than they are. Luna's clearly having a ball with a cheeky grin on her face. Also, John and Chrissy fought in the comments about who took the photo, because it wouldn't be Chrissy if she weren't silly and funny.

        The last time Chrissy Teigen was on the cover for SI was in 2017, months after she'd given birth to Luna in 2016. By then, she was on really good terms with the editor, saying, "I haven't shot since baby. But of course you know that MJ and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what's happening and embrace the changes."

        At the time, MJ laughed about Chrissy's attitude towards the shoot. "She showed up telling me she would only shoot one pieces, and if I could throw a blanket over the top of her, that would be great," she said. "I think she surprised herself on this trip, because I don't think she was seeing herself quite the way we were seeing her."

        Here's the shot of Luna on the beach channeling her mom with major model vibes:

        View this post on Instagram

        oh dear @mj_day

        A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

        Here's a montage of the last time Chrissy modeled for SI (beware, though, it's a bit NSFW):

        Icon.

