All the Celebrities Sharing Sweet Valentine's Day Tributes

We're still swooning.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
Celebrities Attend The 2019 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 13
GothamGetty Images

February 14 is the one day a year that you can shamelessly, unabashedly celebrate love in any way you want. Maybe you're going on a fabulous date with a special someone, showing some self-love by trying out a new makeup look, or just chilling at home in your sweats listening to some love songs. But whether you're coupled up or not, it's always true that our favorite celebrities have a way of making us swoon on Valentine's Day. And while their Instagram posts and tweets may have made my heart a little bigger, some of the gifts they have received have also reminded me I got to step up my gift-giving.

Below, we have celebrities celebrating Valentine's Day in the cutest ways possible. You might find yourself saying "Aww" out loud at least once or twice.

Michelle Obama

A family playing in the Chicago snow might sound like something out of Home Alone, but alas, it's Michelle Obama's V-Day post.

John Legend

I would also like to make heart-shaped pancakes with John Legend and his daughter Luna.

Miranda Lambert

This is the second Valentine's Day the country singer has spent with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

Kristin Chenoweth


A dog and her boyfriend Josh Bryant, All in the same picture? I am the literal heart-eye emoji.

Justin Timberlake

A throwback photo of him and Jessica Biel and on Valentine's Day? I can't handle it.

Amy Schumer

Only Schumer could get away with comparing her and her husband Chris Fisher to the Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip. I'm still giggling.

Cara Delevingne

The tropical views, Delevingne and Ashley Benson kissing, a heartfelt caption? I'm teary-eyed.

Reese Witherspoon

View this post on Instagram

Me and My Valentine! Instagram vs. Reality ❤️

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

The level of cuteness a couple gives off is usually put to the test in 'Instagram v. Reality' posts. Witherspoon and her husband of eight years, Jim Toth.

Joe Jonas

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

I would also like to photograph Sophie Turner in what appears to be in a vineyard. Ah, romance.

Elizabeth Hurley

View this post on Instagram

Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

Hurley's gift to us all this Valentine's Day? This gorgeous shot.

