At one point during the discussion for the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate referenced a specific photo of Princess Charlotte from her private collection, in which Charlotte is leaning down to smell a bluebell flower.

After the interview aired in full on Saturday, Kate shared the never-before-seen photo on the Kensington Royal Instagram.

The photo, of Charlotte literally stopping to smell a flower, is one Kate referenced specifically in her recent interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

“I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it’s moments like that mean so much to me as a parent," Kate told host Giovanna Fletcher during their candid discussion about parenting on the podcast. "I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time."



After the interview aired in full on Saturday, Kate took to Instagram to share the photo, which, like many pictures of the Cambridge kids, she took herself.

"Swipe 👉 to listen to The Duchess of Cambridge speaking about her experiences as a parent on the ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ podcast with @MrsGiFletcher," Kensington Palace wrote in the caption of the post, which also contained an audio clip of the relevant part of the podcast. "On the special podcast, The Duchess spoke about the importance of the early years, and about her landmark ‘5 Big Questions on the Under 5s’ survey. It takes just 5 minutes to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood — visit the link in our bio to answer The Duchess’s #5BigQuestions."

